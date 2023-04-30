Harry Potter Star Bonnie Wright Announces Pregnancy

The kids from the Harry Potter films are mostly in their 30s now, but sometimes it's hard to believe they are all grown up. Just this month, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) welcomed his first child with American actress Erin Drake. This news came three years after Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) welcomed his first baby with Georgia Groome. Now, it appears Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) is joining the group of Harry Potter alums who are becoming parents. The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram this week to share that she's expecting with husband Andrew Lococo, who she married last year.

"We're having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can't wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents 🌈 It feels like they're coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly," Wright shared. Wright received some love from her Harry Potter co-star, Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) in the comments. "So exciting!!! Congratulations Bonnie and Andrew! 💕," she wrote. You can view Wright's post below:

Does Bonnie Wright Want a Harry Potter Reboot?

Recently, it was announced that Max was developing a new Harry Potter series that is expected to retell the stories over the course of ten years. Rumors about a new adaptation have been circulating for a couple of years now, and Wright was asked about the idea by People back in 2021. Wright, who first played Ginny in a brief appearance in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) when she was only 9 years old, admitted that it wasn't something that interested her.

"I would hope that they keep it as it was," Wright said. "I think it's like a time capsule, and [if] you open it and it changes and everything feels kind of different… For sure, I miss playing Ginny, but I always quite like the idea that it's properly compacted into those seven years at Hogwarts… At the same time, I love the experience so much. And I know that the production and all of us would do it so well that no matter what they imagined, it would be brilliant."

Congrats to Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo on the upcoming new addition to their family!