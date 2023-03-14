Lindsay Lohan Announces She's Pregnant With First Child

Lindsay Lohan (36) has announced that she is pregnant with her first child! The Mean Girls star let the world know of her happy blessing with a social media post today, which read "We are blessed and excited!🙏🤍 👶 🍼" and a picture of an infant onesie with the words "coming soon" written in script.

Linday Lohan's romantic history is well documented. She had a very public relationship with That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrmama in the 2000s, and DJ Samantha Ronson in the late 2000s. In between that, Lohan has dated businessmen/wealth heirs, with her final romance being with financier Bader Shammas, whom Lohan married sometime between fall 2021 and fall 2022. This pregnancy announcement indicates that Lohan and Shammas are preceding forward with growing a family, which is something that the actress has said in public for years now that she wanted.

Obviously, at nearly forty Lohan will be taking extra special care with this pregnancy, and we wish her all the best.

While her personal life seems to be entering it greatest phase yet, Lindsay Lohan will alwas be somewhat under the cloud of "what if?..." when it comes to her professional career. As one of the most promising breakout child stars going into the 2000s, Lohan rode a string of hits to box office glory, including The Parent Trap (1998), Freak Friday (2003), Mean Girls (2004) and Herbie: Fully Loaded (2004). However, Lohan was also one of the most prominent actors to usher in the new era of offscreen celebrity and tabloid fame. The 2000s saw Lohan (alongside the likes of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and eventually Kim Kardashian) get more traction for her wild partying, romantic encounters, and mental health meltdowns as she was for any of the roles she was playing onscreen.

(Photo: Netflix)

The mid-to-late-2000s saw Lohan stumble into familiar hurdles for a child actor trying to mature. Her "grown up" roles in dramatic films like Bobby and Chapter 27 didn't launch her to prestige acting status; romantic comedies like Just My Luck (co-starring Lohan and Chris Pine) also flopped; and even horror-thriller material like I Know Who Killed Me ended up earning Lohan Razzies instead of Oscars or box office cred. That all said, Lindsay Lohan has managed to start mounting a cinematic comeback; her 2022 Netflix Christmas movie Falling for Christmas overcame middling critical reviews to be a major holiday hit with viewers – many of whom celebrated Lohan's onscreen comeback.

Hopefully, Lindsay Lohan will continue to see life get sweeter on all fronts, in 2023.