Harry Potter: Bonnie Wright Shares Message of Love and Belonging Following J.K. Rowling's Transphobic Comments

✖

The Harry Potter fan community has had to deal with a lot in recent days, after franchise author J.K. Rowling made another series of controversial transphobic remarks on social media. After firing off a polarizing series of tweets on Saturday, Rowling proceeded to back up her comments in a lengthy blog post, further upsetting fans of her fantasy series. Multiple actors from the Harry Potter film franchise have publicly weighed in on the matter, essentially disavowing Rowling and her statements. The latest to do so is Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley across the Harry Potter film franchise. In a tweet, Wright simply said "transwomen are women".

If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question. Transwomen are Women. I see and love you, Bonnie x — Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) June 10, 2020

Wright also told fans while also telling fans that if the Harry Potter world "was a source of love and belonging for [them], that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question."

Wright's tweet echoes a sentiment made by her co-star, Daniel Radcliffe, who penned a heartfelt op-ed through The Trevor Project in support of trans youth.

"To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you," Radcliffe's op-ed reads in part. "If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred. And in my opinion, nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much."

Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger in the films, and Katie Leung, who portrayed Cho Chang, have also spoken out against Rowling's comments. Eddie Redmayne, who currently plays Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts prequel movies, also recently made a statement.

What do you think of Bonnie Wright's response to J.K. Rowling's controversial comments? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

(Header photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.