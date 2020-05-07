Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Welcomes First Child

✖

Ron Weasley is a dad! Rupert Grint, the actor best known for playing Harry Potter's best friend in the beloved movies, just welcomed his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome. The couple just announced the pregnancy last month, but their baby girl is already here. According to The Mirror, a representative for the couple issued the following statement: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time." As of now, the baby's name has yet to be released.

Grint and Groome started dating in 2011, and since then they've been pretty private about their relationship, including announcing the pregnancy before they were ready. They are so private with their relationship that many didn't know they were even together until a tweet in 2018 started making the rounds, but now it's clearly out in the open. That said, some other photos had fans thinking the two were married (thanks to matching rings), but the couple shot down those rumors, and it turns out the rings weren't even on the same finger, so they haven't tied the knot just yet.

As for Grint, the star has made the jump from the world of magic to some very different projects, including the television adaptation of Snatch and M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ series Servant. Servant recently got a second season greenlight, and is a much different character than Grint played in the famous Potter series, as is Grint's character in Snatch. Snatch has not been renewed for a third season as of yet.

As for the wide world of Harry Potter, it was recently revealed Harry Potter at Home would be entering its next phase, bringing some familiar faces along for the ride. Harry Potter at Home is offering free videos of celebrities from within the Wizarding World and elsewhere reading Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone one chapter at a time.

Harry Potter At Home is described as "the Wizarding World’s way of bringing Hogwarts closer to you, as we all continue to stay at home and keep safe. For parents looking for new magical ways to entertain their children during this time, we launched the Harry Potter At Home hub full of quizzes, puzzles, fun videos and features, along with contributions from our friends, UK and US Harry Potter publishers, Bloomsbury and Scholastic, alongside assistance from Warner Bros., Audible and our many library partners. To learn more about everything Harry Potter At Home has to offer, our handy round-up should help!"

