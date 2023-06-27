Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Releases, Free Rewards Already Available

Harry Potter fans have a new game to check out now that Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, a free-to-play mobile game, is out now. The new game has been part of a gradual rollout for some time now with a release date for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened set just a week ago. As is usually the case with these sorts of mobile games, players who start this week already have some free rewards waiting for them, too, as part of some launch campaigns and pre-release registration milestones that players achieved prior to the game launching.

The Harry Potter game is a mix of genres given that it's got RPG and MMO elements and is also a card-collecting game when it comes to using spells and charms. The RPG elements mean that you'll be building your own character in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened as opposed to playing as established ones like Harry Potter himself. There are also PvP elements in the game as well via duels that can be done solo or with a partner.

"Your journey to master the magic starts here! You are invited to attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry," a preview of the game read. "Duel in thrilling multiplayer, real-time matches. Browse the dazzling shops of Diagon Alley, solve mysteries as you roam the school halls, show off your moves at the Dance Club, explore the Forbidden Forest, and more in this new card collection and role-playing game!"

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide!



Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!



Download now: https://t.co/Dq0KLWkWOp pic.twitter.com/FqeoNOb45p — HPMagicAwakened (@hpmagicawakened) June 27, 2023

The milestone rewards called for players to pre-register for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, and the Harry Potter community did indeed hit all of those rewards. That means that if you log in and play during the launch week, you'll get the following rewards. The names probably won't mean anything to you if you haven't been keeping up with the game at all, but if you think you'll play it in the future, it's worth grabbing the rewards now while they're still available.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Launch Week Rewards

Baby Manticores & Niffler Card Pack

Nimbus 2000 + 1,000 Gold

10 Silver Keys + 1,500 Gold

100 Gems + 2,000 Gold

1 Golden Key + 50 Gems

1 Golden Key + 1 Epic Card

If you have been keeping up with the game and perhaps even played during the soft launch before this worldwide release, you can check out the patch notes here to see what's changed between now and then.