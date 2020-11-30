Hong Kong Disneyland Closing Again Due to Coronavirus

✖

Once again, The Walt Disney Company's theme park in Hong Kong is going to be shutting its doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hong Kong Disneyland has closed and reopened multiple times over the course of 2020, and this week will mark the park's next closure. With new government mandates in place, Hong Kong Disneyland will be closing at the start of December, and there is currently no firm date for its eventual reopening.

On Monday morning, the official Disney Parks News Twitter account shared a statement from the company, announcing the closure of Hong Kong Disneyland. The message explained that the park was already scheduled to be closed on December 1st, and that it would start its temporary closure one day later, on December 2nd.

"As required by the government and in line with preventative efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close beginning December 2," reads the statement. "We are in close contact with health authorities and the government about the situation and will announce a reopening date once they determine it is advisable."

Based on the language used in the statement, Disney clearly plans to reopen Hong Kong Disneyland as soon as it is safe to do so. However, since the virus remains such an unpredictable force, there's no way to plan for reopenings too far in advance. It will now come down to a waiting game to see when the numbers start declining once again, and when the government decides to ease its guidelines.

With Hong Kong Disneyland's closure, just three of Disney's parks are still open. The theme parks in Shanghai and Tokyo remain open at the moment, albeit with limited capacity, and the same goes for Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World. Disneyland Paris had to close recently due to a spike in cases around Europe, and California's Disneyland has yet to reopen since closing earlier this year.

Disneyland has made major efforts to try and reopen amid the pandemic, but the government in California has remained firmly in opposition. The government of Florida, however, has been much more lax in regards to COVID-19.