Hong Kong Disneyland Set to Reopen Again

Hong Kong Disneyland is going to try its hand at reopening for a second time since the coronavirus pandemic caused the park to close. The Chinese theme park reopened in June, but was forced to close again in July due to another outbreak. Now, months later, another reopening will take place. Disney announced on Tuesday that Hong Kong Disneyland will be opening again on September 25th, though guests will have to reserve their visit ahead of time.

Most guests will need to reserve a spot in the park seven days prior to their arrival. Magic Access members, however, can reserve tickets one day in advance. Reservations for Magic Access members will begin on September 22nd, followed by the general reservations on September 23rd.

We’re pleased to announce that Hong Kong Disneyland will officially reopen on September 25. pic.twitter.com/PVspyWEj6V — Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) September 22, 2020

While Hong Kong Disneyland is on the verge of reopening, and Orlando's Walt Disney World has been operational for a couple of months, California's Disneyland remains closed, and there is not currently a set date to reopen.

During a press conference last week, California governor Gavin Newsome teased the potential reopening of theme parks in the near future, albeit with plenty of rules and guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Newsome said that he plans to make "announcements soon" in regards to theme parks, and that he will be "making public the fruits of those negotiations very, very shortly." This press conference came on the heels of the California Attractions and Parks Association pressuring the state to reopen theme parks.

“California’s amusement parks urge the governor to issue amusement park guidelines expeditiously so these vital community attractions can reopen their doors in a responsible manner and get residents back to work,” read a recent statement from CAPA. “Six months ago California’s amusement parks and attractions made the difficult decision to close voluntarily in response to COVID — and the impacts have been devastating. Tens of thousands of jobs have been weighing in the balance. Hundreds of millions of tax revenue that support critical local, state, and federal programs, lost. And local businesses that rely on amusement parks continue to struggle, with many closing permanently.”

“Over those six months, parks crafted detailed plans to reopen — they include capacity reductions, face covering requirements, robust health and safety protocols for both guests and employees, and significant modifications to support physical distancing,” the statement added. “These practices will promote health and safety in ways that many activities Californians are currently engaging in won’t. However, in order to reopen, parks require guidance from the state and that guidance has not been forthcoming.”