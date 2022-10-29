Dunkin' Teams Up With Frankford Candy For New Holiday Treats

With Halloween just a couple of days away, spooky season is coming to a close. That means that the festive season is shifting again this time towards all things winter holidays, a time year that calls for sweet treats and warm and cozy and now, Dunkin' has teamed up with Frankford Candy to launch new holiday treats that encompass both. The brands recently announced the launch of their new line of holiday treats for this year with new chocolate candies inspired by fan-favorite Dunkin' beverages and doughnuts.

New for this year is the Dunkin' Box O' Chocolates as well as two new flavors of the Hot Chocolate BOMB. With the Dunkin' Box O' Chocolates, customers get 12, individually wrapped doughnut-shaped filled chocolates in three fan-favorite Dunkin' flavors: Boston Kreme, Brownie Batter, and Chocolate Creme. The Boston Kreme is described as a milk chocolate shell with the smooth and delicious chocolate and vanilla cream filling combination of a classic Boston cream pie while the Brownie Batter is described as having a milk chocolate shell with a rich and decadent Brownie Batter-flavored cream filling inspired by Dunkin's popular Valentine's Day doughnut. The Chocolate Creme is a white chocolate shell with a milk chocolate cream filling. The chocolates are packaged in a box that resembles the iconic Dunkin' Munchkins box and will be available at Walmart, Target Publix, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, and Five Below with a suggested retail of $6.99.

As for the Hot Chocolate BOMBs, returning this year are both the Original and Mint flavors, but two new flavors are joining the mix as well. The Dunkin' Dunkaccino Hot Chocolate BOMB is inspired by the signature Dunkin' coffee drink beloved by loyal Dunkin' fans and features a coffee and hot chocolate flavored Belgian milk chocolate exterior with mini marshmallows inside. This flavor is available at H-E-B, Rite Aid, and Ross Dress for Less stores nationwide. The Dunkin' Spicy Hot Chocolate BOMB plays on the spice trend in candy, featuring Belgian milk chocolate with hints of spice and, of course, mini marshmallows inside. This flavor is available at H-E-B, Ross Dress for Less, and Hy-Vee stores nationwide. The original flavor is available at CVS, Walgreens, and Ross Dress for Less while the mint flavor is available at Target. All four can be found on Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

"We're thrilled to partner with Frankford Candy again this holiday season to bring America's beloved donut flavors in new donut flavor-filled chocolates," said Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin'. "Back by popular demand, Dunkin' beverage-inspired seasonal Hot Chocolate BOMB varieties will include two new flavors and will surely excite fans."

"The Dunkin' brand is beloved for its delicious variety of donuts and beverages enjoyed by people throughout the day," said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. "Now when the Dunkin' craving strikes, fans can find some of their favorite flavors in the candy aisle. Our new Dunkin' Box O' Chocolates and Dunkin' Hot Chocolate BOMB varieties are perfect for a simple pick-me-up treat or for sharing or gifting while supplies last this holiday season."

Dunkin' is just the latest to reveal their holiday treats and offerings. General Mills recently announced the launch of Rudolph Cereal while Kellogg's announced the launch of the first-ever Eggo Nog and Pop-Tarts released the new Frosted Gingerbread flavor.

Will you be trying any of these new Dunkin' holiday season treats? Let us know in the comment section!