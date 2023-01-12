New LEGO Flower Sets Arrive In Time For Valentine's Day 2023

LEGO Icons flower sets have been hugely popular, especially around Valentine's Day. That's probably because they're more fun – and far more durable – than actual flowers. Indeed, if you manage to kill these plants then you might be living in an extremely unsafe enviroment. That said, two new additions have joined the lineup and are available on Amazon and via the LEGO Shop now with a release date set for February 1st.

According to LEGO, the Dried Flower Centerpiece is "full of vibrant blooms inspired by the colors of fall and features a gerbera and rose as its focal point". It can be used as an actual table centerpiece of course, but you can also hang it on the wall and combine it with other sets to create unique arrangements. It even features a split design so you can build it with a friend.

As for the Wildflower Bouquet, it includes 16 individual stems that can be adjusted for height so you can create your ideal arrangement. Again, you can combine it with additional sets, especially Flower Bouquet (10280) which is available here on Amazon for $47.99. Additional LEGO Icons flower sets can be found here on Amazon and here at the LEGO Shop.

We like the idea of paring LEGO flower bouquets with the latest Funko Valentine's Day releases. Funko's Star Wars Valentine's Day lineup for 2023 includes Kylo Ren, Rey, BB-8, and Leia Pops come in pink with a box of heart-shaped chocolates. They've also released several Valentine boxes as Walmart exclusives. Each contains pink Pocket Pops in a heart-shaped tin: