Jack Link's Celebrates National Jerky Day With Montana "Meat Retreat" Experience

Back in 2012, Jack Link's established June 12th as National Jerky Day, a celebration of all things meat snacks and this year, the brand is taking the celebration to a truly epic new level. The brand has announced that for National Jerky Day 2023, they are offering meat lovers a chance to live out their wildest cowboy vacation dreams with a spectacular "Meat Retreat" in Montana. Lucky meat fans will be able to try to snag an all-expense-paid booking for the Meat Retreat at JackLinksMeatRetreat.com starting on June 12th.

"Jack Link's declared National Jerky Day in 2012 simply to celebrate meat snacks — we've significantly turned up the heat since then," Tracy Fleischhacker Quickly, senior brand director for Jack Link's said in a statement. "This year, we created an immersive, five sense experience that will be seared into the minds of our meat-loving guests for years to come."

(Photo: Jack Link's)

The Meat Retreat features a king suite equipped with a custom Beef Stick Bed, meat-printed sheets, a meaty mini bar, and all the jerky one can imagine. Guests can also enjoy a wakeup call from Sasquatch as well as enjoy a relaxing wind down from their day in the Marination Station — which is a trough turned jacuzzi. And guests might need that wind down. the four-day, three-night Meat Retreat has quite the itinerary of activities. By day, guests get to try the cowboy life with trail rides on horseback, horsemanship lessons, roping lessons, fly fishing, leather crafting and more. At night, they get to go into the mountains for breathtaking Big Sky views, sing campfire songs, and "enjoy a good ole hootenanny with line dancing."

There's also plenty of food involved. The brand says guests will be treated to an "epic meat feast" crafted by a private chef with a menu that includes marinated flank steak bruschetta with a jerky-infused cream sauce, teriyaki beef and bison meatballs, juicy tomahawk steak, and New York style cheesecake with a jerky and graham cracker crust.

According to the brand, Meat Retreat bookings at Bar W Guest Ranch in Whitefish, MT open on June 12th. You can find more information on the brand's Instagram or their website here.

Will you be trying to book your own Meat Retreat? Let us know your thoughts about this and all snack related news in the comment section!