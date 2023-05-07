Jack Link's Sasquatch Makes Surprise Appearance at WWE Backlash

WWE and Jack Link's famous Sasquatch teamed up for a wild video recently, where fans saw the Sasquatch help the Monster Among Men tap into his wild side. The Sasquatch got in some reps too and seemed to have a great time, but evidently, he's not done with WWE just yet. WWE is holding Backlash in Puerto Rico tonight, and Jack Links decided WWE couldn't hold that event without a Sasquatch appearance. Sasquatch showed up during the Backlash festivities, but not in the ring. Instead, he showed up behind the commentary desk while Michael Cole and Corey Graves were talking. He was also holding a sign that said "I do exist", and you can see his appearance in the image below.

The Sasquatch has popped up all over the place, including The Masters, a Minnesota Timberwolves game, and more, and his appearances are always entertaining. Earlier this year he showed up at a Timberwolves game against the Houston Rockets, and walked throughout the arena taking pictures with fans.

(Photo: WWE)

When he wasn't doing that he went up and down the escalators and even jumped in on the pre-game commentary team. Sasquatch also appeared at The Masters, though not in the way you might expect. He accompanied Keegan Bradley on the greens, but he didn't just walk alongside him. Instead, he traveled alongside Keegan in his golf bag, as fans could see a Sasquatch head over the bag's 3 wood.

Above just getting people talking with the authentic look of it, the Sasquatch head also had a mouth pouch, which allowed Bradley to grab some Jack Link's jerky from his bag whenever he wanted. It was certainly memorable and it turns out practical too.

Perhaps the Sasquatch will appear on Monday Night Raw next, as Strowman and his Tag Team partner Ricochet were drafted to Raw during the WWE Draft. Other teams in the division include Judgement Day, Viking Raiders, New Day, American Alpha, Indus Sher, Imperium, Maximum Male Models, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, so Strowman and Ricochet will have plenty of challengers to take on.

Here's the full card and updated results for WWE Backlash.

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) def. IYO SKY

Seth Rollins def. Omos

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

San Juan Street Fight: Bad Bunny def. Damian Priest

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) def. Zelina Vega

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) def. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa) def. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

WWE is currently streaming on Peacock.

What have you thought of Backlash so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!