Morbius' Official Discord Server Has Gone Viral and Now Its Members Want to Unionize

It's been a few weeks since the release of Sony's Morbius, and the conversation surrounding the Marvel Comics blockbuster has ebbed and flowed in some unexpected ways. While the box office numbers and larger review culture around the movie have not been positive, there is one place where Morbius has become the next Marvel legend — Discord. The official Morbius Discord first went viral in the lead-up to the film's April release, after the film's star, Jared Leto, was shown surprising members of the community in person at an early preview screening. The tweet commemorating the experience happened to include the link to the Morbius server, where fans have utilized the messaging and social media platform to openly share their love of the movie.

In the time that has followed, the Morbius Discord community has taken on a life of its own, with over 17,000 members and counting. The "Morb-Cord" had already served as an outlet for fans to share fanart, behind-the-scenes details, and more topics of discussion about the film — but the conversation has now become something else entirely, with fans sharing various absurd copypastas, memes, or simply the word "Morbius" or "Morb" over and over again. A viral TikTok from user @bcrnie, which you can check out below, chronicles some of what the Discord has in store.

Most recently, certain users within the Discord have made efforts to "unionize", even sharing a list of demands that would hypothetically make the community even better. These range from "cancel all future movies and just make Morbius sequels," to "[replacing Doctor Strange] (not a real doctor) with Morbius in Fortnite," to "FREE Coffee with Blood Creamer delivered via Doordash for all MorbCord members."

(Photo: Discord)

Of course, the vast majority of the posts in the community are in good fun, and seem to foster a love (no matter how ironic) of all things Morbius. While it remains to be seen if that love will spread far enough to get the film a sequel, it's still endearing nonetheless.

In Morbius, one of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease. The film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Al Madrigal, and Michael Keaton.

Morbius is now playing exclusively in theaters.