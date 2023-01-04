Jeremy Renner Wasn't Impaired, No Foul Play in "Tragic Accident" Say Washoe Sheriffs

A new update in the ongoing story of Marvel star Jeremy Renner's accident and condition has arrived with the Washoe County Sheriffs office holding a press conference to elaborate on their investigation. A full account of what occurred after speaking with eye-witnesses and investigating the scene on their own, Sheriff Darin Balaam called the event "a tragic accident" and said they believe that Renner was not impaired at all during the event. According to the Sheriff, Renner was attempting to remove a stuck car from the snow, exiting his snowcat afterward which then resulted in it running over and crushing his leg. Early reports on the incident noted he was in "critical but stable condition."

"At this point in the investigation we do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident," Sheriff Balaam said in the latest update. "Washoe Sheriff's Office is in possession of his PistenBully (the snowcat) and we are analyzing it to rule out any potential mechanical failure of why it may have started to roll. This is part of our normal investigation process for any major investigation. As I mentioned earlier this investigation is ongoing. However, we do not suspect any foul play, I want to repeat that, we do not suspect any foul play. We believe this was a tragic accident."

After updating on the event itself, Sheriff Balaam spoke about his personal relationship with the Marvel star and how he's worked with them in the past for the Washoe County Sheriffs office "Shop With A Sheriff" event. The charity event aids local children in need that are given the chance to go on a shopping spree for themselves and their family ahead of the Christmas holiday. Balaam noted that the kids at the event know exactly who he is and call him Hawkeye.

"He is a honorary deputy sheriff," Balaam added. "His popularity amongst kids in the Marvel (movies), he has a huge impact on those kids that he touched during Shop with a Sheriff...I can guarantee they will never forget that moment that they got. He shared his time with us there and not only shopped with a few kids but interacted with the kids. He's had a huge impact not only in this office in helping us with our outreach with Shop with a Sheriff, which is our biggest event. But throughout the community he has been very generous. And he's one of those individuals that I can tell you most of the time you don't know that he's doing it but he has made a tremendous impact on this community."

Check back here for more updates on Renner's condition as we learn about it.

More on the Jeremy Renner accident: