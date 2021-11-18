Joan Jett’s I Love Rock ‘n Roll Celebrates 40 Years With a Funko Pop

Today, November 18th 2021, marks the 40th anniversary of Joan Jett’s iconic album I Love Rock ‘n Roll. This album was her first with The Blackhearts as her backing band (they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015), and it included the classic “I Love Rock ‘n Roll” cover that was first recorded by the Arrows in 1975.

In other words, today is the anniversary of a legendary album by a legendary artist, and Funko isn’t going to let a golden Pop figure opportunity like this go by. So here we are with a Funko Pop that features Joan Jet jamming on her guitar with a classic look that includes a black outfit and red Chuck Taylors. Pre-orders for this Funko Pop figure are live here on Amazon, here at Entertainment Earth, and here at Walmart now. It’s expected to ship in July.

The full track list for I Love Rock ‘n Roll is as follows: