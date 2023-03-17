Jurassic Park Star Sam Neill Confirms Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Beloved actor Sam Neill, known for his work in the Jurassic Park franchise and The Piano, has revealed that he is diagnosed with stage-three blood cancer. The revelation came from Neill's new memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?, where the actor revealed that he has been undergoing treatment for the cancer, angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, since last year. as Neill reveals, he began experiencing swollen glands while promoting Jurassic World Dominion last year, and was subsequently treated with chemotherapy. When the chemotherapy began to ail, he was then treated with a new chemotherapy drug. While Neill is now cancer-free, he will continue to receive monthly treatments for the remainder of his life.

"The thing is, I'm crook. Possibly dying," Neill writes in the book's first chapter. "I may have to speed this up."

"I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments," Neill explained in a recent interview with The Guardian. "But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive."

"I'm not afraid to die, but it would annoy me," Neill said elsewhere in the interview. "Because I'd really like another decade or two, you know? We've built all these lovely terraces, we've got these olive trees and cypresses, and I want to be around to see it all mature. And I've got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big. But as for the dying? I couldn't care less."

Neill is still acting amid this cancer treatment, with reports from last month indicating that Neill has joined the cast of Apples Never Fall, a new limited series co-starring Annette Bening. Apples Never Fall will be adapting the book of the same name from Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers author Liane Moriarty, and will star Neill and Bening as parents and former tennis coachers who sell their famed sports academy and prepare for retirement, only for Bening's matriarch to disappear.

