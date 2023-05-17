Kit Kat Introduces New Churro-Flavored Treat

Summer is almost here and Kit Kat is celebrating with the launch of a new, limited-edition flavor that is sure to remind candy fans of summertime fun. On Wednesday, Kit Kat announced the launch of the new Kit Kat Churro bar. The new flavor is rolling out to store shelves nationwide starting in June.

According to the brand, the new Churro flavor is an homage to the beloved desert and is intended to bring back fond summer memories no matter where you are or what you're doing for the season. The flavor pairs the tase of a churro with the crunch of a Kit Kat bar with Kit Kat Churro featuring a buttery, churro-flavored creme with sugar mixed between Kit Kat's fan-favorite wafers. The new flavor is set to be on store shelves in time for National Churro Day, which is coming up on June 6th, and will be available in standard, king, and snack size packages.

"We love seeing fan's responses to our limited-edition KIT KAT® flavors – especially one as universally loved as churros," said Alex Herzog, Associate KIT KAT® Brand Manager. "We hope that every bite of the buttery, churro flavor and familiar crispy crunch of our wafers unlocks memories of the delightful experience of enjoying freshly baked churros from the boardwalk stand, amusement park, or the local fair."

The new Kit Kat Churro is just the latest flavor innovation from Kit Kat. The brand has previously launched flavors such as Kit Kat Fruity Cereal, Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin, Kit Kat Birthday Cake, Kit Kat Lemon Crisp and many more, including Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate which was introduced in 2022.

"A new year is always a chance to try new things, so what better way to start than by releasing new Kit Kat flavors?" Kit Kat brand manager Dan Williard said in a statement at that time. "There's nothing more classic than Kit Kat wafers and chocolate, but Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate and Kit Kat Thins Chocolate Hazelnut bring fresh takes."

Kit Kat Churro is available for a limited time starting this June.

Will you be giving the new Churro Kit Kats a try? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!