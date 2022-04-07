Kit Kat Introduces New Blueberry Muffin Flavor

Kit Kat has a new flavor coming to store shelves for a limited time and it might be one of the beloved candy brand’s most interesting yet. This week, Kit Kat announced the release of the new Blueberry Muffin flavor, one that’s set to offer candy fans the best qualities of the delicious iconic baked goods with everything they already love about Kit Kats.

According to the brand, the new Blueberry Muffin flavor captures the best qualities of actual blueberry muffins with notes of fresh and cooked blueberries, a cake batter-like muffin flavor, and graham cookie pieces folded into the bar. The bar also features a blueberry muffin-flavored creme wrapped around the iconic Kit Kat crispy wafers and is said to perfectly mirror the experience of biting into a fresh blueberry muffin straight from the oven.

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” Dan Williard, Brand Manager of Kit Kat said. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required”

The new Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat will be available in three sizes at retailers nationwide: a 1.5 oz standard bar, 3 oz king bar, and the 0.49 oz snack size. The flavor is available for a limited time but is just the latest in Kit Kat’s ever-growing roster of flavors, including Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate, Kit Kat Thins Hazelnut, Kit Kat Lemon Crisp, and many more. Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate was introduced earlier this year.

“A new year is always a chance to try new things, so what better way to start than by releasing new Kit Kat flavors?” Kit Kat brand manager Dan Williard said in a statement. “There’s nothing more classic than Kit Kat wafers and chocolate, but Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate and Kit Kat Thins Chocolate Hazelnut bring fresh takes.”

Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin is available now for a limited time.

Will you be giving the new Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat flavor a try? What is your favorite Kit Kat flavor? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!