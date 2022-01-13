Kit Kat Launches Two New Flavors

2022 is in full swing and Kit Kat is making the new year just a bit sweeter. On Wednesday, the company behind Kit Kat, announced two new flavors, both of which will be permanent additions to the Kit Kat candy lineup. Joining the brand’s offerings this year are Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate and Kit Kat Chocolate Hazelnut Thins. Both flavors are rolling out to retailers nationwide now, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate is described as combining the sweet, fresh taste of strawberry with the rich, decadent flavor of dark chocolate. The candy is said to taste like a chocolate covered strawberry and is available in both standard size and king size. Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate is the third in the Kit Kat Duos lineup, following 2019’s Mint + Dark Chocolate and 2020’s Mocha + Chocolate.

Kit Kat Thins Chocolate Hazelnut is the first new flavor for the Kit Kat Thins line, which were introduced last year. Kit Kat Thins slims down the classic Kit Kat wafer to a thinner treat, with Chocolate Hazelnut offering a new twist on the light, crispy fan favorite. They are available in both 3.1 oz and 7.37 oz bags.

“A new year is always a chance to try new things, so what better way to start than by releasing new Kit Kat flavors?” Kit Kat brand manager Dan Williard said in a statement. “There’s nothing more classic than Kit Kat wafers and chocolate, but Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate and Kit Kat Thins Chocolate Hazelnut bring fresh takes.”

Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate and Kit Kat Thins Chocolate Hazelnut are both permanent additions to the lineup and are available now at retailers nationwide.

Which new Kit Kat flavor are you most excited about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.