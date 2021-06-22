Krispy Kreme Launches Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut for One Day Only

✖

Thursday, June 24 will mark the final "supermoon" of the year, but the upcoming full moon isn't your normal "supermoon". It's the third consecutive month for a supermoon and this one is also taking place during the harvesting season for strawberries in the northeastern U.S. and gives the moon its name, the Strawberry Moon. To celebrate this unusual lunar event, Krispy Kreme is launching an all-new Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut that will be available for just one day only.

Available on Thursday, June 24 only, the Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut is designed to look like Krispy Kreme's own "supermoon". It's filled with Strawberry Kreme and is dipped in Strawberries and Kreme icing then topped with graham cracker "moon dust". Doughnut fans can get the Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut in shops and online on Thursday or they can pre-order the Strawberry Supermoon assorted dozen, which includes six iconic Original Glazed doughnuts and six Strawberry Supermoon doughnuts, by noon on Wednesday, June 23.

This isn't the first time that Krispy Kreme has done special doughnuts for space-related events. Earlier this year, they released a special Mars Doughnut to commemorate the landing of NASA's Perseverance Rover on the red planet. That doughnut was popular with fans so if you're interested in the Strawberry Supermoon doughnut, you'll want to act fast.

“What better way to celebrate the Strawberry Supermoon than by enjoying it with a new Krispy Kreme doughnut that looks like, well, a Strawberry Supermoon?” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “But don’t want to wait ‘til the moon rises Thursday to get this doughnut; our Mars Doughnuts went fast!”

FOR ONE DAY ONLY, 6/24! Stargaze at the final Supermoon of 2021 w/an all new doughnut! 🍓🌑 Participating US & CAN shops, on 6/24 only. PRE ORDER avail -> https://t.co/WkNZkwayjX for US shops. Only avail in dozen w/6 OGs. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. All info -> https://t.co/N2Vg1SlGMc pic.twitter.com/Q5AOHcs5b7 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 21, 2021

As for the real Strawberry Supermoon, don't expect it to be pink like the doughnut it inspires. While the moon can sometimes appear to be reddish or even pink and orange due to atmospheric conditions, there's a solid chance the Strawberry Supermoon itself will be the usual moon color. To find out when you can watch moonrise for the Strawberry Supermoon, you can check out this moonrise calculator here.

The Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut will be available at Krispy Kreme while supplies last for one day only, Thursday, June 24.

