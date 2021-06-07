Krispy Kreme Reveals New Lemonade Glaze Doughnuts

✖

Few things go together better than summer and citrus flavors, and Krispy Kreme is taking full advantage of the season. Days after revealing limited-time tropical-themed doughnuts, the beloved confectioner revealed plans to release pastries modeled after the thirst-quenching drink. Beginning immediately, four new lemonade-flavored treats are available at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

Those flavors include Lemonade Glazed Doughnuts, Lemonade Glazed, Lemon Kreme Doughnuts, Strawberry Lemonade Doughnuts, and Pink Lemonade Cake Doughnuts. The names of the treats are pretty self-explanatory, with the new doughnuts featuring the regular Krispy Kreme cake doughnut as the base and a new lemonade-flavored glaze. The Strawberry Lemonade version is then dipped in strawberry topping while the Pink Lemonade doughnut features a pink lemonade doughnut covered with the same glaze.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

Lemonade Glazed Doughnut: A classic Original Glazed® doughnut transformed by the refreshingly bright flavor of all-new Lemonade Glaze.

A classic Original Glazed® doughnut transformed by the refreshingly bright flavor of all-new Lemonade Glaze. Lemonade Glazed, Lemon Kreme™ Doughnut: Our all-new Lemonade Glazed doughnut is filled with Lemon Kreme™.

Our all-new Lemonade Glazed doughnut is filled with Lemon Kreme™. Strawberry Lemonade Doughnut: A Lemonade Glazed doughnut dipped in strawberry topping and finished with a lemon icing swirl.

A Lemonade Glazed doughnut dipped in strawberry topping and finished with a lemon icing swirl. Pink Lemonade Cake Doughnut: A Pink Lemonade Cake doughnut covered in Lemonade Glaze and topped with lemon buttercream and pink sugar.

“Our new Lemonade Glaze Collection is the perfect summertime treat as family and friends begin to reunite in person across the country and return to enjoying the simple things in life," Krispy Kreme chief marketer Dave Skena says in a press release.

At the same time Krispy Kreme announced the new lemonade treats, they also announced a new promotion. On Tuesday, June 8th, participating shops are giving away free doughnuts for National Best Friend Day. You can buy one Lemonade Glaze Doughnut and the doughnut shop will gift you one free of charge.