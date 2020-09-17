Chris Evans' Movie Mom Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts To His NSFW PHoto

✖

Chris Evans' "Movie Mom" Jamie Lee Curtis has something to say about that NSFW photo that Evans inadvertently shared with the masses, recently. Evans used the "controversy" over his own self-leaked nude to turn people's attention toward a more meaningful subject: voting. Evans tweeted "Now that I have your attention 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ ... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" That post quickly went viral, earning more than 1 million likes, 210K retweets, and 29K responses - including one from Jamie Lee Curtis: "My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!" However, given that Curtis played Evans' mother in Knives Out, that exchange was a little bit awkward.

My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2020

Then again, anyone who saw Rian Johnson's Knives Out would probably point out that in no way did Chris Evan's character Hugh Ransom and his mother Linda Drysdale (Jamie Lee Curtis) have what you would call a "healthy" mother/son bond. (SPOILERS) In fact, in that film, Evan's character goes to pretty twisted and sadistic lengths to cheat his mother and entire family out of his grandfather's fortune - and pin it all on a good-hearted nurse who cared for the old man.

Getting back to real life and putting all jokes aside: Jamie Lee Curtis was probably referring to being proud of Evans for turning some unseemly controversy into a successful call for democratic action. Curtis knows a thing or two about having to overcome controversy and painful private matters becoming public: Curtis is the daughter of the Hollywood legend (Tony Curtis) and has lived her entire life in the public eye. Her battles with (and subsequent recovery from) substance abuse were a definite PR concern, and Curtis actually lived her own Knives Out-style family drama. When Tony Curtis died in 2010, it was revealed that he had altered his will nearly months before dying, disinheriting all of his surviving children and leaving his estate to his wife, with no explanation as to why. When you take that into account, Knives Out seems much more personal of a story for Jamie Lee Curtis.

All in all, Chris Evans has seen as much of an outpouring of love and support as he has trolling and invasive commentary.