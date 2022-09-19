Lunchables Now Comes in a Gummy Candy Version of the Iconic Lunchtime Staple

Lunchables are a fan-favorite lunchbox staple but now, thanks to Frankford Candy, the beloved Cracker Stackers and Pizza Kits are getting a candy twist. Frankford Candy has teamed up with Kraft Heinz to introduce new Gummy Lunchables in two varieties: Gummy Lunchable Cracker Stackers and Gummy Lunchables Pepperoni Pizza Kit. Both are available now at Five Below stores nationwide as well as Amazon.com and FrankfordCandy.com. The brand has previously launched gummy versions of Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs and Kraft Mac and Cheese as well.

"Consumers are increasingly interested in experiences with favorite food brands that they can share with family and friends, and gummy candy is on fire right now," said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. "Lunchables is an iconic brand that was the first to allow people to build and eat a meal their own way. We're excited to give consumers a new way to experience the brand. We think consumers will find that Gummy Lunchables are just as fun to play with as they are to indulge in."

The Gummy Lunchables are a shareable, fruit-flavored reimagination of the original Lunchables products. The 6.2-ounce package of Gummy Lunchables Cracker Stackers feature eight gummy crackers and two "slices" each of gummy pepperoni, gummy ham, gummy Swiss cheese and gummy cheddar cheese – enough to build four cracker stacker sandwiches. Meanwhile, the Gummy Lunchables Pepperoni Pizza Kit comes in a shareable 6.3-ounce package. Each kit includes three gummy pizza crusts, 12 gummy mozzarella cheese shreds, 15 gummy pepperoni slices and one liquid pizza sauce packet – enough to build three pizzas. Both varieties have a suggested retail price of $5.

"Lunchables is committed to fueling kids' creativity and inspiring them to explore the limits of their imaginations," said Samantha Mills, associate director of brand communications, Lunchables. "The new Gummy Lunchables provide families a completely new way to imagine, build and share together. At Lunchables, we believe playing with food is something to be celebrated, and there's no pairing more fun than gummy candy and everyone's favorite buildable snack."

While the Gummy Lunchables are currently available at Five Below stores and Amazon.com and FrankfordCandy.com. it's expected that they will roll out to other retailers nationwide in the coming months. According to the brand, there will be additional seasonal Kraft Heinz gummy offerings coming soon as well.

