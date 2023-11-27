AI-Powered Robot Figures Out How to Make Oxygen on Mars

Artificial intelligence is getting its time to shine, for better or for worse. The usage of AI by Hollywood studios was a major sticking point in the months-long actors' strike, and lawsuits regarding the ownership of AI-created materials have been making their way through the justice system. When it comes to science, the usage of AI appears to be much less nefarious, with Chinese scientists using the technology to power a problem-solving robot.

A new study recently published in Nature Synthesis details the steps taken for the aforementioned robot to come up with a process to make oxygen out of materials readily available on Mars. Using meteorites scientists think come from the Red Planet, the "robotic chemist" has able to create the primary element necessary for human life.

"Oxygen supply must be the top priority for any human activity on Mars, because rocket propellants and life support systems consume substantial amounts of oxygen, which cannot be replenished from the Martian atmosphere," the study reads in part. "Fortunately, recent evidence of water activity has raised the prospect of large-scale oxygen production on the planet through solar-power-driven electrochemical water oxidation processes using an oxygen evolution reaction (OER) catalyst. Using extraterrestrial catalysts developed from local materials to drive oxygen production allows for the on-site production of fuel and oxygen on Mars, which represents a low-hanging fruit in the exploration of this planet."

The ability to get to Mars is one of the biggest goals for those hoping to further explore the solar system. NASA even launched a test earlier this summer that simulated living in a "BioDome" on our cosmic neighbor.

"The simulation will allow us to collect cognitive and physical performance data to give us more insight into the potential impacts of long-duration missions to Mars on crew health and performance," CHAPEA principal investigator Grace Douglas said of the mission earlier this year. "Ultimately, this information will help NASA make informed decisions to design and plan for a successful human mission to Mars."

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.