Marvel Star Clark Gregg Addresses AI During SAG Strike

Earlier today, actors began halting work on all of their projects as SAG-AFTRA officially began the strike that they announced yesterday. As soon as the strike was announced, the cast of Oppenheimer exited the film's world premiere in support of actors across the country. There have been numerous reports of what's been going on, and some of them sound like studios have been coming up with outlandish deals that even include an unfair AI clause. With the SAG-AFTRA strike in full effect, actors have begun forming picket lines across the United States, and one actor has taken a pretty vocal stance on the studios proposed use of AI. While speaking with TheWrap on Day 1 of the actors strike, Marvel star Clark Gregg has spoken out against AI because, for him, it is the "scariest" issue.

"To have fundamental things like your likeness — when you do a, let's just say a genre movie, maybe in a superhero universe, there are intense scans done of you all over," Gregg explained. "And you know, at some point, they're probably going to be able to replicate you. That needs to be with your permission, your consent, your involvement."

"You know, we're not just information to be fed into a computer. That's not what humanity is for. And I think I feel like we're kind of fighting to keep the soul in the art form." The Marvel star added.

Clark Gregg Responds to Disney CEOs Comments About Marvel TV

Just yesterday Gregg took to Twitter to respond to Disney CEO Bob Iger's comments about Marvel TV and his response was short and sweet. Gregg quote tweeted an article from Variety that features Iger's comments with the caption "Bro…" and it spoke volumes.

Read of more Iger's statement here: "There have been some disappointments we would have liked some of our more recent releases to perform better," Iger told TheWrap. "It's reflective not as a problem from a personnel perspective, but I think in our in our zeal to basically grow our content significantly to serve mostly our streaming offerings, we ended up taxing our people way beyond — in terms of their time and their focus — way beyond where they had been."

"Marvel's a great example of that," Iger added. "They had not been in the TV business at any significant level. Not only did they increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of television series, and frankly, it diluted focus and attention. That is, I think, more of the cause than anything."

