Chris Evans' Fans Cannot Get Over His Horrible Dog Grooming Skills

It's a great time to be a Chris Evans fan! The actor finally joined Instagram last week, and while he was off to a rocky start, the actor is already gracing us with some top-notch content. Earlier this week, Evans shared a hilariously unfortunate photo of his dog Dodger on both Instagram and Twitter (the Instagram post was cropped funny, because the Captain America star clearly hasn't gotten used to the social media site yet, and we love him for it). Evans' latest photo of Dodger proves that his acting skills do not translate to grooming skills. Naturally, this epic fail caught the attention of the people on Twitter, who are having a lot of fun with Evans' grooming faux pas.

“I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great),” Evans wrote on Twitter. You can check out the photo of Dodger below:

I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) pic.twitter.com/uooHwtmgH3 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 4, 2020

Before we get to some of the best tweets about Dodger's unfortunate haircut, here's some other fun Dodger content to help you pass the time during the quarantine. Evans previously posted a heartwarming photo of himself with Dodger on Valentine’s Day, and their beautiful reunion video went viral back in 2017. Being cute isn’t Dodger's only talent: he can also sing! Not too long ago, Evans also shared a look at Dodger in the famous Knives Out sweater.

Here are some of the best tweet responses to Evans' post, ranging from some hilarious jokes to photos of other dogs who have had grooming issues during the quarantine.