Chris Evans Likes to Dance Alone to ‘80s Music and Fans Can't Handle It

By Jamie Jirak

Chris Evans is the gift that keeps on giving. The Captain Americastar has been a little more active on social media lately due to quarantine, and he even (finally!) joined Instagram. Recently, he had a huge mishap when he attempted to groom his dog Dodger. Naturally, his blunder caused a lot of stir on social media. Now, the actor is getting a lot more attention on Twitter based on a recent confession. Apparently, the actor spends a lot of his time dancing alone to '80s music, and the Internet is obviously obsessed.

“I think if people saw the way I act when I’m alone with music blasting they’d lock me up,” Evans tweeted. “I can’t even get through a workout cause I can’t stop dancing. Alone. To 80’s music,” he added. You can check out the post below:

Unsparingly, folks want to get a glimpse of Evans’ private dance sessions. Between all of the admiration and thirst, the comments on the post are a true delight. Here are some of our favorites out of the current 5,000 replies (Warning: they're mostly adorable gifs of Evans dancing)...

Easy to Imagine

The Thirst Is Real

Adorable

Day Made

A Gift

We Need the Tunes

And Video Proof

Wow

Dodger Is One Lucky Doggo

Bless Him

Happy For Him

Only Chris Can Save 2020

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of