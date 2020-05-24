Chris Evans Likes to Dance Alone to ‘80s Music and Fans Can't Handle It
Chris Evans is the gift that keeps on giving. The Captain Americastar has been a little more active on social media lately due to quarantine, and he even (finally!) joined Instagram. Recently, he had a huge mishap when he attempted to groom his dog Dodger. Naturally, his blunder caused a lot of stir on social media. Now, the actor is getting a lot more attention on Twitter based on a recent confession. Apparently, the actor spends a lot of his time dancing alone to '80s music, and the Internet is obviously obsessed.
“I think if people saw the way I act when I’m alone with music blasting they’d lock me up,” Evans tweeted. “I can’t even get through a workout cause I can’t stop dancing. Alone. To 80’s music,” he added. You can check out the post below:
I can’t even get through a workout cause I can’t stop dancing. Alone. To 80’s music. https://t.co/gNAVltBWVk— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 24, 2020
Unsparingly, folks want to get a glimpse of Evans’ private dance sessions. Between all of the admiration and thirst, the comments on the post are a true delight. Here are some of our favorites out of the current 5,000 replies (Warning: they're mostly adorable gifs of Evans dancing)...
