McDonald's Brings Back Beloved Menu Item For the Holidays

Thanksgiving is next week and that means Christmas is coming up making it the most wonderful time of the year for many and McDonald's is doing their part to make it so, at least when it comes to food. The brand's fan-favorite holiday themed dessert, Holiday Pie is popping up on the menu at some McDonald's locations as of this past Wednesday.

The iconic Holiday Pie was first introduced in 1999 and is a twist on the classic McDonald's apple pie. It features a vanilla custard inside a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with festive rainbow sprinkles. Some fans have previously reported that the limited time offering tastes a bit like the classic apple pie, but it remains a fan favorite that customers look forward to every year this time.

According to NBC Chicago, as has been the case in years past, Holiday Pie will be available at only select McDonald's locations. Fans of the menu offering will want to check local menus to see if it is available there near them. The Holiday Pie will also only be available for a limited time during the holiday season so if you do find it, you'll want to get one sooner rather than later.

In Other McDonald's News

In other McDonald's news, the restaurant chain has just brought back another fan favorite menu item: the McRib. The sandwich, which was given a highly publicized "farewell" tour last year, is back on the menu in select locations.

"It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year's Farewell Tour," the Golden Arches said in a statement. "While it won't be available nationwide, some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald's restaurants this November."

As is the case with the Holiday Pie, fans will want to check their local McDonald's locations to see if it's on the menu.

Will you be checking out McDonald's Holiday Pie? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.