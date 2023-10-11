Burger King Releasing Its Own Version of McDonald's Boo Bucket

The spooky season buckets will be available for just $1 in five cities.

Trick-or-treaters will have no shortage of candy bucket options this year. Burger King has unveiled plans to introduce its own candy pails to interested ghouls throughout the month of October. Beginning Friday, October 13th, Burger King fiends in select markets will be able to purchase one of the buckets for $1 with any meal. The cities currently set to participate in the promotion include Nashville, Las Vegas, Charlotte, and Atlanta.

Because the buckets won't be available on a nationwide purchase, all Burger King locations will be handing out special edition Halloween Burger King crowns with any purchase as supplies last.

The bucket comes in the midst of a massive spooky season promotion from BK, which will see the roll out of two new products. Beginning October 12th, the Ghost Pepper Whopper and Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries will be available at participating Burger King stores.

"Earlier this year, we asked Guests if we should bring back the Ghost Pepper Whopper or introduce Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries. The results were split, so we're adding both products to our menus nationwide* this Halloween season, giving Guests multiple ways to enjoy the perfect combination of flavor and heat," added. "We're excited for fans to have a new way to enjoy our signature Chicken Fries and bring back the Ghost Pepper Whopper with an eye-catching orange bun achieved with the use of paprika, showing that spook-tacular innovations don't mean you have to sacrifice quality or flavor."

The Ghost Pepper Whopper and Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries will only be available as supplies last.

Coincidentally enough, Burger King's buckets will be released at the same time McDonald's will be offering four new designs for its Halloween Pails, or Boo Buckets, as the masses call them.

"We heard you loud and clear... if Spooky SZN doesn't include McDonald's Halloween Pails, then you don't want it," the fast-food chain said in a statement about the buckets' return in 2022. "They may have vanished for a while... but that didn't stop you from finding clever ways to keep their spooky spirit alive — from potting plants in them to using them as (outfit of the day) accessories."