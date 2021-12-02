McDonald’s Holiday Pie Returning But Only in “Select Regions”

The holiday season is here and that means sweet treats of all kinds are making their way onto menus and McDonald’s is no exception. The fast food giant is getting in the holiday spirit this year with the return of their beloved Holiday Pie, though according to CNN, the treat will be available only in “select regions” across the United States starting now and running through early January.



If you’re unfamiliar with the Holiday Pie, here’s what you need to know. First introduced in 1999, the pie is a twist on the classic McDonald’s apple pie and features a vanilla custard inside a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with festive rainbow sprinkles. The Holiday Pies have popped up on McDonald’s menus consistently over the past decade, but the areas the pies are available tend to vary. Thus far this year, fans have spotted the pies in Oregon, Illinois, and Texas.



The return of Holiday Pie isn’t the only holiday offering from McDonald’s this year, either. Beginning on December 13th, the chain is offering 12 days of Christmas with their “Mariah Menu”. The “Mariah Menu” will feature 12 of Mariah Carey’s favorite things – one for each day – free for customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. The items on the menu include the Big Mac, the McChicken, a cinnamon roll, a six-piece Chicken McNugget, a cheeseburger, hotcakes, and more.



“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order,” Carey said in a press release. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”



Will you be checking out McDonald’s Holiday Pie? What is your favorite holiday menu offering? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.