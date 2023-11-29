The McRib is back. Despite going on a farewell tour just over 12 months ago, the beloved McDonald's item is already back at certain locations across the country. Though it isn't as wide of a release as it typically is, many major markets are selling the item on a limited-time basis as the calendar moves into the holidays.

So far the McRib has been spotted in San Antonio and Houston, TX; South Bend, IN; Toronto, ON; and Springfield, IL to name a few. McDonald's has yet to comment on the sandwich's return.

I don’t know who needs to hear this but…



THE McRIB IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/4hlcZZOzna — O’Hare Trade • Dude Diligence 🐢🏴‍☠️ (@OHare888) November 27, 2023

Why did the McRib leave?

The McRib has usually been a seasonal item of late, but when the fast-food joint announced the sandwich's return last year, peculiar verbiage was seen on the McDonald's site hinting at it being the last year it would be available.

"The McRib is back! It starts with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun," the chain's website read at the time. "When everything combines you have BBQ pork sandwich perfection. Get one while you can because this is the McRib Farewell Tour."

How long is the McRib available?

Last year, the McRib was available for just about a month, which means it's likely the sandwich will be available—at participating locations, at least—through most of November and into December.

The McRib had its first "farewell tour" back in 2005 when it was removed from its spot as a permanent item on McDonald's menus. Since then, it's been a seasonal release. Despite the goodbyes fans said last year, it looks like it's back for at least one more go-around before its next farewell tour.

