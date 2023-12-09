McDonald's Is Bringing Back Snack Wraps (But There's a Catch)

After years of lobbying, McDonald's has answered the calls of the masses. During the company's latest investors call, it was revealed Snack Wraps will soon return to the Golden Arches. Though they're still available in some international markets, Snack Wraps were discontinued within the United States in 2016, taking the item off the menu despite its popularity.

Available in both grilled and crispy versions at the time, it appears the items will only be available in crispy this time around as it's set to be a part of the chain's expanding McCrispy line. In addition to that, McDonald's will also be releasing its take on chicken tenders. Given both the Snack Wraps and chicken tenders are getting the McCrispy designation, it's likely the chain will be replicating the recipes for that sandwich rather than that of McNuggets.

Unfortunately for those hoping to get a Snack Wrap by Christmas, you're going to be out of luck. According to McDonald's officials, the items may not be back in stores until 2025. The return of Snack Wraps is just the latest change the fast-food stalwart is making, having announced over 50 changes to its Big Mac earlier this month.

"We can do it quick, fast and safe, but it doesn't necessarily taste great. So, we want to incorporate quality into where we're at," McDonald's global menu chief Chris Young told the Wall Street Journal. ""We are making a change across our entire system, which is very, very rare."

After a test in Australia, the chain started rolling the upgrades out on the West Coast before slowly integrating changes in Midwest locations over the summer and fall months. All American McDonald's locations should be implementing the changes by early 2024.

McDonald's previously made similar changes to the McDouble.

"I'll always remember my first burger from McDonald's. And now my culinary team and I have the best job in the world: thinking about ways to bring even more of that iconic McDonald's taste to fans," McDonald's culinary director Chad Schafer said earlier this year. "We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever."