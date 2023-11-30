McNugget Buddies Returning To McDonalds In Adult Happy Meals

Few things are as enduring as a Happy Meal from Mcdonald's, and now Mcdonald's is bringing back a classic toy for the holidays. One of the more iconic toys to be included with a Happy Meal in years past were the McNugget Buddies, and after 25 years, they are making a welcome return. The McNugget Buddies were reimagined by artist Kerwin Frost, and the Kerwin Frost Box will include the choice of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or Big Mac alongside fries, a soft drink, and a McNugget Buddy collectible. The new McNugget Buddies will be available starting on December 11th in the United States, and you can check them out in the photo below (via Eat Sip Shop).

The official description reads "So, it was only right for McDonald's to bring back the Buddies, and through them, introduce fans to 'Frost Way' – where everyone is welcome to be exactly who they are. Complete with mix-and-match outfits, the Buddies' designs are inspired by Kerwin's childhood experiences and belief that everyone should feel free to express themselves." You can find the full roster of McNugget Buddies below.

(Photo: McDonald's)

Kerwin Frost – The Mayor of Frost Way is a true champion of the Buddies and encourages them to be themselves. In his free time, catch him adding art to his collection or fixing things around the neighborhood.

Don Bernice – The Wise Stylist, an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way, while also offering stern advice (that's always nice!). After all, she is "don" – the very best!

Uptown Moe – The Neighborhood Hero, the no-nonsense, street-smart, supportive guy from around the block in Frost Way everyone knows and loves. He also gives the best motivational speeches on a whim.

Waffutu – The Curious Optimist, who grew up in Frost Way and was raised by the whole neighborhood. She spreads positivity wherever she goes and can turn any frown upside down with the wave of a wand and tilt of a crown.

BRRRICK – The Cool Guy, the most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things and techno music. He's lowkey nervous, but always cool under pressure.

Darla – The Dreamer, a soft-spoken yet peacefully confident singer who moved to Frost Way to pursue her dream of becoming a superstar as the lead singer of "The Frostettos." When she's not on stage, she's running the local McDonald's in Frost Way – where she's employee of the month every month!

"With last year's Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, we unlocked the childlike joy of opening a Happy Meal box for fans of all ages," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience officer. "Fans told us they wanted to celebrate that quintessential childhood experience again. So, we're excited to team up with Kerwin on this next take, as he brings his own childhood McDonald's memories to life through reimagined McDonald's characters, immersing our fans in the world of Frost Way."

"I've loved McDonald's since I was a kid," Frost said. "I even had my own Ronald McDonald doll that I brought to picture day at school, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies. Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies – each one representing different aspects of self-expression – it's unreal, a dream come true. McDonald's has been a great partner from day one, and they've truly allowed me to create without limits. I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are."

In addition to the McNugget Buddies, there will also be custom McDonald's x Kerwin Frost merchandise featuring the new designs as well as vintage pieces from Kerwin's own collection. There will also be a first-of-its-kind new footwear silhouette with the Fry Guy shoes, which can be seen on the Kerwin Frost McNugget Buddy.

A portion of proceeds from Frost's exclusive merchandise line will support the Harlem Arts Alliance, which is a nonprofit organization that helps to spark creativity and inspire self-expression in young adults growing up in Harlem, where Kerwin started his own creative journey.

Are you excited for the return of the McNugget Buddies? Let us know in the comments!