Major McDonalds Character Returns for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade & Fans Are Loving It

A major McDonald’s character made a triumphant return to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade this year – and fans are loving it! McDonald’s lovable purple monster, Grimace, was one of the characters included in McDonald’s 2021 Thanksgiving Day parade float – alongside his buddies Ronald McDonald and the Hamburgular. It’s been a lot of years since casual consumers have seen McDonald’s roll out Grimace and Hamburgular in a major way like this, and naturally, it’s stirring up all kinds of nostalgia, and even more jokes. 

Check out what viewers are saying about the return of McDonald’s Grimace (and Hamburgular) below! 

Where You Been?!?!

Why HAS it been so long!?!?

The World Needs This!

People are seeing McDonald’s Grimace again and realizing they never knew how much they needed him. 

HE BACK!!!!

Fans saw Grimace make his return and they lost their ever-loving minds! 

Hamburgular Back Too!

Not to be left out, Hamburgular is getting a lot of love too. 

Gotta Respect the McDedication

McDonald’s is more dedicated to its brand than most. Times don’t change everything… 

Wished I’d Seen It…

People who didn’t watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live are now experiencing big regrets after looking at social media. 

What Is Grimace? Explained…

Did you know this? Because we were today-years-old when we learned this! 

Gonna Need That Backstory…

WHAT IS THE MCDONALD’S CANON!?!?

