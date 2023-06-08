McDonald's Teams Up With Squishmallows For New Limited-Time Happy Meals

Two of the most popular for kids (and kids at heart) are coming together. McDonalds and Jazwares announced that they are teaming up for a new collaboration that brings Jazwares' wildly popular Squishmallows plush figures to McDonald's iconic Happy Meals around the world for a limited time starting this spring. The new collaboration will feature a total of 24 iconic Squishmallow plush toys overall, with each participating McDonald's market running 10-12 designs, including exclusive and seasonally themed characters.

According to Jazwares, it's not just the iconic Squishmallows that are a part of the collaboration, either. Per the brand, the McDonald's Happy Meal Squishmallows offer also includes exclusive music playlists from Universal Music Group, tailored to each plush character's personality. Customers can access those playlists by scanning a QR code on toy packaging or the Happy Meal box and enjoy what they're calling an immersive musical experience that features some of the world's most renowned recording artists. The playlists will support 14 of the 24 Squishmallows created for this program.

"This Happy Meal campaign brings the worlds of McDonald's, Squishmallows and music together to elevate the fan experience and evolve our iconic Happy Meal brand in culture. Adding exclusive music playlists to our toys is a first for Happy Meal and we are extremely proud to collaborate with Jazwares' Squishmallows, the #1 plush brand worldwide, and Universal Music Group on this initiative," said Jennifer DelVecchio, Senior Director Global Campaigns and Alliances at McDonald's.

Squishmallows, which first launched in 2017, are currently the number 1 plush property in the United States and are the second best-selling toy brand overall, having sold more than 100 million units. Their popularity makes the toy a perfect fit for the Happy Meal, which has featured numerous beloved and iconic brands over the course of its history.

"In partnering with McDonald's, we are able to bring fans a 360-degree Squishmallows experience that includes exclusive digital playlists, and special edition Squishmallows that will create one of the most elevated Happy Meal programs to date," Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares said in a statement. "Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years, and this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald's, one of the world's most trusted and recognized brands."

"Bringing this partnership to life with an iconic brand like McDonalds and Jazwares, a standout in the toy industry, is truly filling our ambition to create a platform of music discovery for kids globally," said Naomi McMahon, Executive Vice President, Strategic Marketing and Global Partnerships at Universal Music for Brands.

The new McDonald's Happy Meal Squishmallows will be available in McDonald's Happy Meals in more than 70 countries worldwide. They've begun to roll out in some international markets, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. It's unclear exactly when they will launch in the United States.

