That Collectibles Show Launches With Spotlight On Squishmallows Mania

Today, ComicBook.com launches a brand new special event series called That Collectibles Show. That Collectibles Show, hosted by Chris Killian, focuses on the world of collectibles, spotlighting comic books, trading cards, toys, video games, and much, much more. The series will feature some of the biggest companies in the collectibles industry, while also including in-depth interviews with creators and celebrity collectors.

In honor of the first-ever Squishmallows day, That Collectibles Show is launching with the story behind the popular plush toy, which has become a runaway hit with both kids and adults. While Squishmallows first launched in 2017, the cuddly plush toys have soared to new heights in recent years, helping to provide fun and comfort to millions during some very difficult times. In 2022, Squishmallows was named Toy of the Year by the Toy Foundation.

In just six years, Squishmallows has grown to over 2,000 different designs and has sold well over 100 million units. One of the most valuable Squishmallows is the 24" Golden Hans, which was produced in very limited quantities in 2021 to commemorate the release of the 100 millionth Squishmallow. In order to celebrate the sixth anniversary of the production of the first-ever Squishmallow, Cameron the Cat, the Squishmallows team is holding the first-ever Squishmallows Day on March 7, 2023. Squishmallows Day is launching as a virtual event that will feature brand announcements, product reveals, and exclusive merchandise.

In That Collectibles Show: The Story Behind Squishmallows, Chris Killian goes inside Squishmallow headquarters where he meets a life-size Cam the Cat, gets a look at many rare Squishmallows, talks to the brains behind the creation of Squishmallows, and tries his hand at the Squishmallows claw machine. Chris also connects with Squishmallows super-collector Carter Kench, who has amassed over six million TikTok followers.

While the majority of Squishmallow characters are original creations from the Squishmallows design team, Jazwares, the company behind Squishmallows, has also ventured into some licensed character designs. Pokemon Squishmallows recently launched, selling out almost instantly at stores across the country. Watch That Collectibles Show: The Story Behind Squishmallows to learn all about the history of Squishmallows and get teases of where the brand may be headed in the future!