Mel Brooks Releases First Ever Political Video

The 2020 election is just around the corner and many celebrities have been more vocal about their endorsements than ever before. Just yesterday, many cast members from the Marvel Cinematic Universe got together for a "Voters Assemble" fundraiser for Joe Biden. Well, the Avengers stars aren't the only people supporting the Democratic nominee. For the first time in his 94 years, comedy legend Mel Brooks has made a video endorsement for a presidential candidate. The director of Spaceballs, The Producers, Young Frankenstein, and more explains in the video why Biden is his choice for president.

“My father, @MelBrooks, is 94. He has never made a political video. Until now,” Max Brooks tweeted. “Donald Trump’s not doing a damn thing about it,” Mel Brooks explains about the coronavirus in the video. “So many people have died and when you’re dead, you can’t do much. So I’m voting for Joe Biden. I like Joe. Why do I like Joe? Because Joe likes facts. Because Joe likes science. Joe will keep us going. Take a tip from me: vote for Joe.” You can watch the full video in the tweet below:

At the beginning of the pandemic, Brooks posted another video in which he and his father talked about the importance of social distancing. "I'm Max Brooks, I'm 47 years old," the video began. "This is my dad Mel Brooks..he's 93. If I get the coronavirus, I'll probably be okay, but if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner who could give it to Dick van Dyke, and before I know it I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends. When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can infect and so should you."

Sadly, since that message, Reiner passed away at age 98 of natural causes.

Speaking of celebrities getting political, Captain America star Chris Evans recently launched the non-partisan website, A Starting Point.

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," Evans said. "Ultimately, it sounds like Evans feels an obligation to use his platform in a powerful and important manner.

"There's a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name. I could be making booze — I don't discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze — but there's no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the well being of people in this country. You have to use your platform to do more than just retweet things."

