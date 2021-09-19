Lil Nas X Fans Can’t Stop Comparing His Met Gala Look to Power Rangers’ Goldar

The Met Gala returned this week after the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the biggest night in fashion, fashion fans and celebrity watchers alike tuned in from all around the globe on their platform of choice to see what the famous were wearing down the carpet at the high profile event. While there were some standout looks this year, including Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld’s looking nearly unrecognizable, there is one style choice that had Power Ranges fans paying attention. Musician Lil Nas X showed up at the Met Gala this year in three different looks – one of them looking an awful lot like an infamous Power Ranger villain, Goldar.



Lil Nas X showed up at the Met Gala wearing a massive royal cloak that, when removed, revealed a suit of gold armor. He would later take that off to reveal a form-fitting gold bodysuit, all by Versace. While the cloak and the bodysuit were both impressive, it was the armor that had fans making some interesting comparisons. While there were some who thought Lil Nas X was trying for a fashionable take on Star Wars’ C-3PO, others couldn’t help but see the similarities between the armor and that of Goldar. Goldar is a powerful warrior serving under the command of Rita Repulsa and was one of the chief antagonists during the first three seasons of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series. Goldar is presented as wearing a gold-colored battle armor that really does look pretty similar to what Lil Nas X wore to the Met Gala. Of course, fans had a lot of fun pointing out the similarities of the looks so we’ve rounded up some of our favorites below. Read on to see what fans had to say about Lil Nas X’s Met Gala look and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Here for it

lil nas x is picking up where Goldar left off and I'm here for it — brandonbeck_2023_mix_use_this_one (@hellyesbrandon) September 13, 2021

Gotta be ready to do Rita Repulsa’s bidding

https://twitter.com/MrTonyBoca/status/1437796185859936257?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Love it

Lil Nas X came dressed as Goldar. And I love it. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4Ik2ytEbHW — Saint 💎 (@MarvinxAdams) September 13, 2021

Who wore it better?

Evolution

It literally just clicked for me. Goldar walked so Lil Nas X could run💖 — Ian!🚀✨ (@Genki_Rocket) September 14, 2021

Multitasking

https://twitter.com/Ian_R_McIntosh/status/1438349406013640710?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Full of weirdos