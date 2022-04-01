Met Gala Mistake Leads to Jared Leto Being Confused for Attendee in Bizarre Metal Outfit

✖

The Met Gala took place in New York Monday night with some of the biggest stars coming out on fashion's biggest night to share their interpretation of this year's theme, "Gilded Glamour". However, with all eyes on the red carpet tonight to see what looks the celebrities would be bringing to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraiser for its Costume Institute, there was one instance of people not looking too much at the outfit and not closely enough at who was wearing it. On the red carpet at the event, Fredrik Robertsson arrived in in a shocking Iris van Herpen pantsuit but was initially misidentified as Morbius star Jared Leto.

Fans quickly began pointing out the identification error, with some noting that Leto hadn't yet gotten out of the car for the event when Robertsson was on the red carpet being identified as the actor. Once the error was discovered, various outlets updated their information accordingly. Robertsson, who is known for his wildly creative looks, had previously shared a behind-the-scenes look at his makeup preparation for the event teasing his transformation making it even clearer that while the photos were initially attributed to Leto, he is definitely not the actor.

(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

While Robertsson's unique outfit is definitely not Leto, Leto is known for some of his more outlandish and creative looks for the Met Gala. In 2019 for the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, Leto arrived at the event wearing a red Gucci suit and carrying a very memorable — and creepy — accessory: a replica of his own severed head that reportedly took six months to create.

As for what Leto actually wore to this year's Met Gala, the actor arrived wearing matching Gucci suits — down to the bag, gloves, and even hair accessory — with designer Alessandro Michele. Compared to not only some of Leto's previous Met Gala looks and Robertsson's choice for the evening, the look was far more understated, though it will likely go down as being noteworthy for the misidentification earlier in the evening.

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Where the rest of the Met Gala is concerned, the Leto situation isn't the only one that captivated fan attention Monday evening. Blake Lively's gown, a two-in-one Atelier Versace creation that not only transformed to look like a completely different gown from the time Lively arrived but paid homage to New. York City architectural icons such as Grand Central Station, the Empire State Building, and the Statue of Liberty, got a lot of notice — as did her husband Ryan Reynold's look of pride as she made her way down the red carpet.

