Miley Cyrus Claims to Have Witnessed UFOs

Miley Cyrus has been a standout part of popular culture for over a decade now, with the singer and actress making headlines for an array of reasons over the years. That definitely has been true as of late, as Cyrus revealed in a recent interview that she might have had a run-in with extraterrestrial life. In a recent profile in Interview magazine, Cyrus and fashion designer Rick Owens spoke about an array of topics, before pivoting to the subject of whether or not there's life beyond Earth. Cyrus went on to reveal that she believes in the possibility of it, especially after recounting an experience were she believed she was being chased down by an unidentified flying object.

"I had an experience, actually. I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO," Cyrus revealed. "I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax. But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real."

"I was shaken for, like, five days. It f-cked me up," Cyrus continued. "I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back."

Despite that, Cyrus said that she didn't feel "threatened" by the experience, but was certainly unnerved by it all.

"I didn’t feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object," Cyrus explained. "It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around. But you’re so right to say that it’s a form of narcissism to think that we’re the only things that could be in this vast universe."

Cyrus is just the latest person to publicly speak about her experience with UFOs, as the topic has popped up multiple times just within the past year. In April, the Pentagon declassified new tapes of UFOs, to the surprise and confusion of social media. Residents in both Brazil and New Jersey believed they spotted UFOs this year as well, although the latter just ended up being the Goodyear Blimp.

