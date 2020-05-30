Bizarre Favorite Fast Food Map Leaves the Internet Puzzled

Every so often a meme comes across the internet that things just kind of shut down for the moment. That happened Friday as the team at Cheddar released a map that supposedly showed each state's favorite fast-food joint. The only problem? The data doesn't seem to add up. Take North Dakota and Nebraska, for example – the map has In-N-Out listed as the favorite fast-food chain of each state while neither has a single location.

Then there's the fact MOD Pizza is said to be the favorite fast-food restaurant in several states – even though plenty of people in those states have no recollection of seeing any locations from the Seattle-based chain.

Keep scrolling to see which fast-food chain is said to be the most popular in your state, then head to the comments and let us know if you agree or disagree with the assessment.