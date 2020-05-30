Bizarre Favorite Fast Food Map Leaves the Internet Puzzled
Every so often a meme comes across the internet that things just kind of shut down for the moment. That happened Friday as the team at Cheddar released a map that supposedly showed each state's favorite fast-food joint. The only problem? The data doesn't seem to add up. Take North Dakota and Nebraska, for example – the map has In-N-Out listed as the favorite fast-food chain of each state while neither has a single location.
Then there's the fact MOD Pizza is said to be the favorite fast-food restaurant in several states – even though plenty of people in those states have no recollection of seeing any locations from the Seattle-based chain.
Each states favorite fast food restaurant. (via @cheddar). 🍔🍗🍕 pic.twitter.com/raFXHaads6— #TodayInSports (@TodayInSports3) May 29, 2020
Keep scrolling to see which fast-food chain is said to be the most popular in your state, then head to the comments and let us know if you agree or disagree with the assessment.
Let's Get This Out of the Way...
I don’t even think MOD can be fairly classified as fast food. More like fast casual https://t.co/xdDPcYU7rJ— rizzo the rat bastard 💖💜💙 (@KendallShaw1) May 30, 2020
One Every Half Mile
bojangles isn’t even that good but there’s one every half a mile in nc https://t.co/tDPHKKzh6u— 💒 (@aborshawna) May 30, 2020
Who?
I love how y’all asking about mod pizza, but I’ve never seen a in n out in Nebraska, so this seems invalid pic.twitter.com/WrAmcc6POR— Jordan is PISSED. (@pimpdxddyjo) May 29, 2020
Who's Driving 9.5 Hours?!
I...how...what...but...
How is In-N-Out the favorite in Nebraska when the nearest one to us is in Texas?
Nobody's driving 9.5 hours and taking a toll road for In-N-Out https://t.co/hbLcOLJBNS— Malachite Tiger, Furry RPG Designer (@MalachiteTiger) May 29, 2020
What Is MOD?
Also, no one seems to know what MOD is, even residents of the MOD states. https://t.co/j8l1yVbYUM— Mike Stevens (@KneeDeepMedia) May 29, 2020
What About Blaze?
Yea this invalid as hell. First off, blaze pizza is better than Mod(superior service and food). Second, I’m willing to bet Chick Fil A serves THOUSANDS more customers a day in Va than Mod could ever dream of pulling. Nice try Tho https://t.co/58tMwSP8IT— 🗣🔥#PlaneGang👁 (@littyboifloyd) May 30, 2020
I Don't Think So
There is no In-N-Out Burger in Nebraska. Period. https://t.co/eOBSqMvmOR pic.twitter.com/SWMbVOfDGX— King Lit Chris Pearson (@ChrisPearsonGI) May 30, 2020
Really Though?
You guys really like Chick-fil-A that much? https://t.co/nWAQRbNS2z— Sky (@wavy_skywalker) May 30, 2020
Runzas
All they eat in Nebraska are Runzas. https://t.co/OAEyIUWGEw— Eric Thomas (@Eric_Thomas) May 29, 2020
Quick Flight to In-N-Out
North Dakotans: “Welp, it’s getting late and I’m starrrving. Anyone up for a quick flight to In-N-Out? It’s my fave.” https://t.co/bXdmBExb5H— Ryan Clifford (@RyanClifford) May 29, 2020
