MrBeast Just Won a Huge Award

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, won Creator of the Year at this year's Streamy Awards.

By Adam Barnhardt

MrBeast is one of the most popular content creators today, and he just won the biggest award of his career. During Sunday's Streamy Awards, MrBeast—real name Jimmy Donaldson—walked away with the evening's top award in Creator of the Year. Gaining fame for his over-the-top giveaways, Donaldson currently has the second most subscribers out of any account on YouTube, tallying nearly 180 million subscribers of the video service.

With that fame, however, comes the downsides of the territory. In a podcast interview earlier this year, Donaldson opened up on his newfound fame, revealing he's no longer comfortable going out in public and has hired security around him at all times. "I leave these walls [of the studio] and it's just crazy," he said during an appearance on Colin and Samir. "I can't watch a movie [at the cinemas] unless I buy every ticket in the movie or people are just going to film me the whole time."

"No one's forcing me to do it," he added. "I love my fans, I love you guys. So like, I don't want to sound like I'm complaining and am just miserable."

The full list of this year's Streamy winners can be found below:

Creator of the Year
MrBeast

Show of the Year
Challenge Accepted
Michelle Khare

Streamer of the Year
Kai Cenat

International
ibai (Spain)

Short Form
Chris Olsen

Breakout Creator
Dylan Mulvaney

Breakout Streamer
Fanum

Collaboration
MrBeast, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Creator for Social Good
Invisible People

Creator Product
Prime
Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover
Jonas Brothers

First Person
Ryan Trahan

Just Chatting
Quackity

Variety Streamer
IShowSpeed

Vtuber
Gawr Gura

Rolling Stone Sound of the Year
"Made You Look"
Meghan Trainor

Podcast
On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Scripted Series
Bryce
Brandon Rogers

Unscripted Series
Sam and Colby

Animated
Helluva Boss
Vivziepop

Beauty
Mikayla Nogueira

Comedy
RDCWorld

Commentary
penguinz0

Competitive Gamer
TenZ

Dance
Enola Bedard

Fashion and Style
Wisdom Kaye

Food
Nick DiGiovanni

Gamer
Dream

Health and Wellness
Dr Julie

Kids and Family
Ms Rachel

Learning and Education
TierZoo

Lifestyle
AMP

News
HasanAbi

Science and Engineering
I did a thing

Sports
Jesser

Technology
Marques Brownlee

Cinematography
Recider – Nicholas Adams

Editing
Yes Theory – Thomas Dajer, Cam Peddle, Tristan Kevitch

Visual and Special Effects
Zach King

Writing
Leo González

Agency of the Year
Reach Agency

Brand Engagement
Insta360
No Drone? No Problem!

Brand of the Year
Barbie
Mattel

Branded Series
Live@4:25
Totino's Pizza Rolls • the cheeky boyos • Flighthouse • Content+

Branded Video
ASMcaR
Nissan • Donut

