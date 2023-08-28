MrBeast Just Won a Huge Award
MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, won Creator of the Year at this year's Streamy Awards.
MrBeast is one of the most popular content creators today, and he just won the biggest award of his career. During Sunday's Streamy Awards, MrBeast—real name Jimmy Donaldson—walked away with the evening's top award in Creator of the Year. Gaining fame for his over-the-top giveaways, Donaldson currently has the second most subscribers out of any account on YouTube, tallying nearly 180 million subscribers of the video service.
With that fame, however, comes the downsides of the territory. In a podcast interview earlier this year, Donaldson opened up on his newfound fame, revealing he's no longer comfortable going out in public and has hired security around him at all times. "I leave these walls [of the studio] and it's just crazy," he said during an appearance on Colin and Samir. "I can't watch a movie [at the cinemas] unless I buy every ticket in the movie or people are just going to film me the whole time."
"No one's forcing me to do it," he added. "I love my fans, I love you guys. So like, I don't want to sound like I'm complaining and am just miserable."
The full list of this year's Streamy winners can be found below:
Creator of the Year
MrBeast
Show of the Year
Challenge Accepted
Michelle Khare
Streamer of the Year
Kai Cenat
International
ibai (Spain)
Short Form
Chris Olsen
Breakout Creator
Dylan Mulvaney
Breakout Streamer
Fanum
Collaboration
MrBeast, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Creator for Social Good
Invisible People
Creator Product
Prime
Logan Paul x KSI
Crossover
Jonas Brothers
First Person
Ryan Trahan
Just Chatting
Quackity
Variety Streamer
IShowSpeed
Vtuber
Gawr Gura
Rolling Stone Sound of the Year
"Made You Look"
Meghan Trainor
Podcast
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Scripted Series
Bryce
Brandon Rogers
Unscripted Series
Sam and Colby
Animated
Helluva Boss
Vivziepop
Beauty
Mikayla Nogueira
Comedy
RDCWorld
Commentary
penguinz0
Competitive Gamer
TenZ
Dance
Enola Bedard
Fashion and Style
Wisdom Kaye
Food
Nick DiGiovanni
Gamer
Dream
Health and Wellness
Dr Julie
Kids and Family
Ms Rachel
Learning and Education
TierZoo
Lifestyle
AMP
News
HasanAbi
Science and Engineering
I did a thing
Sports
Jesser
Technology
Marques Brownlee
Cinematography
Recider – Nicholas Adams
Editing
Yes Theory – Thomas Dajer, Cam Peddle, Tristan Kevitch
Visual and Special Effects
Zach King
Writing
Leo González
Agency of the Year
Reach Agency
Brand Engagement
Insta360
No Drone? No Problem!
Brand of the Year
Barbie
Mattel
Branded Series
Live@4:25
Totino's Pizza Rolls • the cheeky boyos • Flighthouse • Content+
Branded Video
ASMcaR
Nissan • Donut