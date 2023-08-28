MrBeast Just Won a Huge Award

MrBeast is one of the most popular content creators today, and he just won the biggest award of his career. During Sunday's Streamy Awards, MrBeast—real name Jimmy Donaldson—walked away with the evening's top award in Creator of the Year. Gaining fame for his over-the-top giveaways, Donaldson currently has the second most subscribers out of any account on YouTube, tallying nearly 180 million subscribers of the video service.

With that fame, however, comes the downsides of the territory. In a podcast interview earlier this year, Donaldson opened up on his newfound fame, revealing he's no longer comfortable going out in public and has hired security around him at all times. "I leave these walls [of the studio] and it's just crazy," he said during an appearance on Colin and Samir. "I can't watch a movie [at the cinemas] unless I buy every ticket in the movie or people are just going to film me the whole time."

"No one's forcing me to do it," he added. "I love my fans, I love you guys. So like, I don't want to sound like I'm complaining and am just miserable."

The full list of this year's Streamy winners can be found below:

Creator of the Year

MrBeast

Show of the Year

Challenge Accepted

Michelle Khare

Streamer of the Year

Kai Cenat

International

ibai (Spain)

Short Form

Chris Olsen

Breakout Creator

Dylan Mulvaney

Breakout Streamer

Fanum

Collaboration

MrBeast, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Creator for Social Good

Invisible People

Creator Product

Prime

Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover

Jonas Brothers

First Person

Ryan Trahan

Just Chatting

Quackity

Variety Streamer

IShowSpeed

Vtuber

Gawr Gura

Rolling Stone Sound of the Year

"Made You Look"

Meghan Trainor

Podcast

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Scripted Series

Bryce

Brandon Rogers

Unscripted Series

Sam and Colby

Animated

Helluva Boss

Vivziepop

Beauty

Mikayla Nogueira

Comedy

RDCWorld

Commentary

penguinz0

Competitive Gamer

TenZ

Dance

Enola Bedard

Fashion and Style

Wisdom Kaye

Food

Nick DiGiovanni

Gamer

Dream

Health and Wellness

Dr Julie

Kids and Family

Ms Rachel

Learning and Education

TierZoo

Lifestyle

AMP

News

HasanAbi

Science and Engineering

I did a thing

Sports

Jesser

Technology

Marques Brownlee

Cinematography

Recider – Nicholas Adams

Editing

Yes Theory – Thomas Dajer, Cam Peddle, Tristan Kevitch

Visual and Special Effects

Zach King

Writing

Leo González

Agency of the Year

Reach Agency

Brand Engagement

Insta360

No Drone? No Problem!

Brand of the Year

Barbie

Mattel

Branded Series

Live@4:25

Totino's Pizza Rolls • the cheeky boyos • Flighthouse • Content+

Branded Video

ASMcaR

Nissan • Donut