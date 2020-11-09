Mountain Dew Fans Hyped for the Return of Merry Mash-Up
MTN DEW Merry Mash-Up is returning for the holidays. As evidenced in dozens of postings across social media, Dew has started distributing the cheery soda to stores across the country, and fans are ecstatic. The cranberry/pomegranate combo quickly became a fan-favorite character upon its release in 2018, enough so that the company has decided to bring it back for a third time.
With recent reports suggesting the company could be replacing Merry Mash-Up with a gingerbread-flavored soda in 2021, fans are quickly stocking up on the seasonal offering. Judging by the release schedule of years past, the flavor should be available at most big box stores and regional grocery chains from now through the new year, around January or February should selection last.
See what DEW fans are saying about the return of the holiday flavor below.
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas you filthy animals! from r/mountaindew
Finally Reunited
Finally reunited with the best flavor. It ain't Christmas time until I get my hands on merry mash-up from r/mountaindew
'Tis The Season
Tis the season from r/mountaindew
Good Stuff
View this post on Instagram
It may be Halloween today, but I got my first 12-pack of @mountaindew Merry Mash-Up this afternoon at @HyVee. This is the soda’s Christmas/holiday drink that I like. It’s good stuff! Expect a first taste sometime this weekend! #MountainDew #MTNDew #MerryMashUp #MountainDewMerryMashUp #HyVee #ApplePay #Christmas #ChristmasSeason #Holidays #HolidaySeason #ApplePay #Halloween #HappyHalloween
Make It Permanent

@MountainDew the new Merry Mash-up is amazing! I wish it weren't a limited time drink but I'll have to just make the most it.— Aaron Goodwine (@AaronGoodwine) October 25, 2020
Favorite Flavor

This new Merry Mash-Up Mountain Dew just might be my favorite flavor now. pic.twitter.com/CnYUJEAvNQ— Ryzabove Hate (@LyruleRyza) November 2, 2020
Really Good!
0comments
Hadn’t caught this Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up the last time it was out but it’s really good! If you chug it you can really taste the cranberry! Time to switch holiday gears now lol#christmas #mountaindew pic.twitter.com/S6JotwjTrm— Retro Pop Gaming (@retropopgaming) November 3, 2020
