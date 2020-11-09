Mountain Dew Fans Hyped for the Return of Merry Mash-Up

MTN DEW Merry Mash-Up is returning for the holidays. As evidenced in dozens of postings across social media, Dew has started distributing the cheery soda to stores across the country, and fans are ecstatic. The cranberry/pomegranate combo quickly became a fan-favorite character upon its release in 2018, enough so that the company has decided to bring it back for a third time.

With recent reports suggesting the company could be replacing Merry Mash-Up with a gingerbread-flavored soda in 2021, fans are quickly stocking up on the seasonal offering. Judging by the release schedule of years past, the flavor should be available at most big box stores and regional grocery chains from now through the new year, around January or February should selection last.

See what DEW fans are saying about the return of the holiday flavor below.