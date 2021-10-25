MTN DEW’s Gingerbread-Flavored Soda Starting to Arrive in Stores

Gone are the days of MTN DEW Merry Mash-up. Instead of going the traditional cranberry pomegranate route for its holiday flavor, MTN DEW is releasing something entirely new this holiday season. Hot off the heels of the Halloween-themed MTN DEW VooDew 3, the Christmas-time flavor pulls notes from gingerbread cookies.

Enter MTN DEW Gingerbread Snap’d.

The flavor is said to combine classic DEW flavors with gingerbread cookies, and it’s already started to appear in stores far in advance of the holidays. Unlike something like MTN DEW Thrashed Apple, Gingerbread Snap’d is a wide release that will be available wherever DEW and Pepsi products are sold.

In the coming weeks, the soda will be available in single 20-ounce bottles and in 12-ounce cans 12-packs. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the drink.

