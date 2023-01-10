National Treasure Dolly Parton Finally Gets Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dolly Parton is celebrating her 77th birthday on January 19th, and the festivities start now with the debut of her long overdue Funko Pop. Dolly is one of those rare public figures that is universally adored, so we expect her Funko Pops to be a hot seller. You can grab the standard orange pantsuit with banjo version here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ and 10% off all in-stock items using our ComicBook.com exclusive link) and here on Amazon. A version of Dolly in a white pantsuit with a guitar is exclusive to Funko, and will be available right here in the coming days.

Indeed, no Funko Pop collection would be complete without Dolly Parton. She's a multi-talented national treasure with a career that has spanned six decades and counting. For starters, she's a country music icon with hit songs like "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene" to her credit. She's also an accomplished actress with roles that include Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5 and Truvy Jones in Steel Magnolias. Then there's her Dollywood empire, which includes theme parks and restaurants.

These achievements would be enough to fill many well-lived lifetimes, but her fans also love Dolly for a long history of philanthropic work that includes the Imagination Library. And let's not forget that Dolly is well known for speaking her mind, which includes sharing her thoughts on Taco Bell's Mexican pizza.

You can keep up with the latest and greatest Funko Pop drops right here. Some recent headlines include: