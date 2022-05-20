Dolly Parton Celebrates the Return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza and Fans Are Freaking Out

On Thursday, one of the greatest items in fast food history returned to menus across the country. Of course, we're talking about Taco Bell's beloved Mexican Pizza. After a couple of years off the menu, the Mexican Pizza is finally back, and the item went wide in Taco Bells throughout the U.S. once again. Of course, if you're a fast food chain looking to bring back one of the greatest menu items of all time, it only makes sense to partner with one of the greatest people of all time.

Through the new ad campaign for the Mexican Pizza's return, Taco Bell partnered with musicians for a musical about the item on TikTok. The lineup included Doja Cat, Victor Kunda, and the one and only Dolly Parton. Plenty of folks watched and enjoyed the TikTok ads, but it wasn't until Dolly finally got her hands on a Mexican Pizza that Twitter started erupting.

My favorite little pizza has finally returned home. The Mexican Pizza is back! #tacobellpartner pic.twitter.com/eCcTEPwhFF — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 19, 2022

On Thursday, the day of the Mexican Pizza comeback, Dolly Parton posted one of the Internet's most wholesome photos, posing with a smile alongside an open box of Taco Bell goodness. Once again, Dolly helped make big things happen.

It didn't take long for fans to start sounding off on Twitter, sharing their love for this instantly iconic collaboration. Take a look!