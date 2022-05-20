Dolly Parton Celebrates the Return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza and Fans Are Freaking Out
On Thursday, one of the greatest items in fast food history returned to menus across the country. Of course, we're talking about Taco Bell's beloved Mexican Pizza. After a couple of years off the menu, the Mexican Pizza is finally back, and the item went wide in Taco Bells throughout the U.S. once again. Of course, if you're a fast food chain looking to bring back one of the greatest menu items of all time, it only makes sense to partner with one of the greatest people of all time.
Through the new ad campaign for the Mexican Pizza's return, Taco Bell partnered with musicians for a musical about the item on TikTok. The lineup included Doja Cat, Victor Kunda, and the one and only Dolly Parton. Plenty of folks watched and enjoyed the TikTok ads, but it wasn't until Dolly finally got her hands on a Mexican Pizza that Twitter started erupting.
My favorite little pizza has finally returned home. The Mexican Pizza is back! #tacobellpartner pic.twitter.com/eCcTEPwhFF— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 19, 2022
On Thursday, the day of the Mexican Pizza comeback, Dolly Parton posted one of the Internet's most wholesome photos, posing with a smile alongside an open box of Taco Bell goodness. Once again, Dolly helped make big things happen.
It didn't take long for fans to start sounding off on Twitter, sharing their love for this instantly iconic collaboration. Take a look!
Queen
Queen of Mexican Pizzas. @tacobell @DollyParton #mexicanpizza https://t.co/tNz9vLUnMc— Cassandra Webb (@cassandrawebbtv) May 20, 2022
Dolly Supreme
Dolly is a Taco Bell partner. The discourse on if Taco Bell is good or not is over. Case closed permanently. Taco Bell is supreme. https://t.co/Ijv9TnhW8a— Third Coast Ghost (@BonSeance) May 20, 2022
Modern Art
Look at this piece of Modern Art. https://t.co/3cgCVBRijT— Lan Pitts (@pittsed_off) May 19, 2022
Another Reason
Just another reason to love her https://t.co/CcN5T56ZNJ— Megan Schrader (@littlewiggs3) May 19, 2022
She Said So
Welp Dolly Parton said so https://t.co/S5JSPUwMeD— 🪦📷Josie📷🪦 (@LunestaDelTaco) May 19, 2022
Beacon
I truly believe Dolly Parton is the beacon of our generation https://t.co/qWrHweDdM5— Auntie with the good tits🏳️🌈 (@collzorgs) May 19, 2022
Literally Everything
I love literally everything about this https://t.co/FMFqiTrd7h— Gina (@ginabina96) May 19, 2022
Healing
Nature is healing. https://t.co/W70kczSBhU— Adam (@BrosefWtheMosef) May 19, 2022
She Did It
She did it https://t.co/ou0vTdXDg1— Underscore "The Man the Myth the Morbius" Zeus (@UnderscoreZeus) May 19, 2022
Dolly's World
This is Dolly’s world, we’re all just living in it https://t.co/EzcaAZNvoF— Garrison Ryan Gunter (@Notorious__GRG) May 19, 2022