New Year's Eve 2022: How to Watch the Times Square Ball Drop Live

After a wild year, 2022 is finally coming to an end tonight. While there are plenty of folks who will celebrate the arrival of 2023 at various parties and festivities, there are few events more iconic than the annual New Year's Eve ball drop at Times Square in New York City. The annual event is one that is, for millions, a major yearly tradition, tuning in to watch on television or even live if they happen to be celebrating the season in the Big Apple. But in the age of cord-cutting, for many counting down to the ball drop and the New Year isn't quite as simple as just turning on the television. Fortunately, there are still plenty of options to watch as we say goodbye to 2022 and hello 2023. Here's a brief guide to how you can watch the ball drop in Times Square.

How to watch without cable

Don't have cable or a streaming service? No problem. You can say goodbye to 2022 and ring in 2023 with the official Times Square website or on Facebook, Vimeo, NewYearsEve.nyc, and TimesSquareBall.net each of which will have a free live stream beginning Saturday, December 31st at 6 p.m. ET.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party

From 10:30 p.m. ET to 12:30 a.m. ET, fans can tune into NBC and Peacock Premium to watch Miley's New Year's Eve Party featuring Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton as they ring in the new year. For this option, you can watch live on NBC, NBC.com, or on the NBC app. For Peacock subscribers, you will need Peacock Premium to watch.

New Year's Eve Live

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper return this year to host CNN's New Year's Eve Live beginning at 8 p.m. ET and running until 12:30 a.m. ET — though Don Lemmon will handle coverage in the Central Time zone from New Orleans at midnight. To watch, you will need a cable subscription — though subscribers will be able to watch on CNN.com, the CNN app, and CNNgo where available.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

Over on CBS kicking off at 8 p.m. ET, Jimmie Allen, Elle King, and Rachel Smith are hosting New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash 2022. The event will broadcast live on CBS as well as Paramount+, though you will need a Paramount+ subscription to watch via that platform.

As with most programming, cord-cutters should be able to access most of the major networks and celebrations by using. YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, and FuboTV, though subscription packages and rates may vary. Happy New Year!

How will you ring in 2023? Let us know your plans in the comments!