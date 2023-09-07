Paqui's One Chip Challenge Pulled From Stores After Teen's Death

The infamous "One Chip Challenge" is being removed from store shelves, after its spicy products may have resulted in the death of one teenager. The news was announced in a statement by Paqui, which makes the spicy novelty product. As the name suggests, the One Chip Challenge is a single snack chip infused with Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper peppers, which are both dubbed the "spiciest pepper in the world." The product recently led to the death of 14-year-old Harris Wolobah, who attempted the One Chip Challenge at his Worcester, Mass high school, was sent to the nurse's office, and then sent home. Once at home, he reportedly fainted and was rushed to the local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Although the chip has not been officially tied to Wolobah's cause of death, Paqui is making the choice out of an abundance of caution.

"The Paqui One Chip Challenge is intended for adults only, with clear and prominent labeling highlighting the chip is not for children," Paqui wrote in a statement listed on their website. "We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings. As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with our retailers to remove the product from shelves. We are also offering refunds on our single-serve one chip challenge product. For refunds please call 1-866-528-6848."

What Is the One Chip Challenge?

According to Paqui itself, the 2023 iteration of the One Chip Challenge contains both Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper peppers, which have an official Scoville heat rating of 1.7 million and 1.4 million units, respectively. The One Chip Challenge began as a viral phenomenon in 2016, before officially returning in 2019, and getting new updates in subsequent years.

"Do not eat if you are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, nightshades or capsaicin, or are pregnant or have any medical conditions," the company's website reads. "After touching the chip, wash your hands with soap and do not touch your eyes or other sensitive areas. Seek medical assistance should you experience difficulty breathing, fainting or extended nausea."

What is Paqui?

Paqui also sells an array of bagged chips, in flavors that include Fiery Chile Limon, Zesty Salsa Verde, Jalapeño Tropicale, and Mucho Nacho Cheese. The company also prides itself on making spicy chips and seasonings using real ingredients. Paqui is owned by Amplify Snack Brands Inc., a subsidiary of Hersey that also makes Skinny Pop and Pirate's Booty popcorn.

"In a world filled with "flamin' hot" options packed with artificial ingredients, Paqui dares to be different. We believe that real heat comes from real peppers and shouldn't be grown in a lab. We've got spice for everyone."

