Watch: WWE's Sasha Banks Tries the One Chip Challenge on Hot Ones

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones to try the Paqui One Chip Challenge alongside host Sean Evans. The pair agreed at the start of the challenge that while only making it five minutes without reaching for a drink was labeled "Powerless," it was as far as either were willing to go. Despite struggling mightily, both "The Boss" and Evans managed to make it the full five minutes as you can see in the video.

Banks has been off WWE television for a few weeks due to undisclosed reasons. She was pulled from her SummerSlam match with Bianca Belair in Las Vegas back on Aug. 20, but will reportedly be back in time for WWE's return to Madison Square Garden on Sept. 10.

Banks confirmed in a number of interviews last year that it was her first appearance on Hot Ones, not her WWE career, that caught the attention on Jon Favreau and landed her a role on Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

So Jon Favreau came to me because he watched an interview that I did with 'Hot Ones.' And he really liked me and got my contact information," Banks told Variety last year. "Then on FaceTime he asked me to be part of 'The Mandalorian.' I was like, 'Well, I cannot say no,' but I was so incredibly nervous, because I didn't know if I was going to be able to do it with the WWE schedule. You know, we used to travel a lot. But they made it work and everything happened. And it was such an incredible episode. I still just can't get over how awesome that was. Not only to be part of 'Star Wars,' but one of legit the greatest episodes in the history of television like that. I could watch that all the time. That was such a bad ass introduction to the world of 'Star Wars.' I'm so thankful I saved Baby Yoda! I cannot get over it. Oh my god."

In a separate interview with ComicBook, Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) talked about mixing her pro wrestling persona with her Star Wars character Koska Reeves

"I got to blend some of my wrestling moves in but we had a great stunt team, I didn't want to do too much of the work because I was still trying to get at the WWE championship every single week," she said. "So I got to do some of my stuff but not all of it, I have to give that to our stunt team. But I wanted to make sure that I brought a lot Sasha Banks into my role so right away I was like, 'You have to do dropkicks and back elbows.' From my stance, that was me."