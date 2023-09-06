Wendy's Pumpkin Spice Frosty Is Real

After weeks of rumors, Wendy's has confirmed it will soon release the Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

The first day of fall is just days away, and all things pumpkin spice are out in full force. Wendy's, not wanting to miss out on all the action, unveiled its contribution to the movement on Wednesday, and phew, it sure is a doozy. Beginning September 12th, Wendy's fiends will be able to visit their local store to get a Pumpkin Spice Frosty. That's right, the chain is taking its classic ice cream dessert and giving it the standard autumnal twist.

It's a limited-time item as supplies allow, and Wendy's has no target date to take the frozen treat of its menus. The Pumpkin Spice variant is temporarily taking the place of the Vanilla Frosty on Wendy's menus, meaning just Pumpkin Spice and Chocolate will be available for the immediate future.

Stop in for a weather appropriate pumpkin spice frosty starting 9/12! pic.twitter.com/ZnEgpFDdsD — Wendy’s (@Wendys) September 6, 2023

"Joining the Chocolate Frosty on menus, the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors," Wendy's said in a statement. "It's just like eating pumpkin pie a la mode in a single bite, talk about a pumpkin pick-me-up!"

Wendy's doesn't often change its Frosty flavors, except for increasing experimentation as of late. Within the past year and some change, the chain has introduced both Mint Frostys around Christmas time and Strawberry Frostys to kick off the summer months.

"The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy's Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company. "It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint – every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit."

"Folks enjoyed the strawberry Frosty enough that we knew it was important to get after another flavor and one that would tie well with the holidays," Wendy's chief marketer Carl Loredo added in a separate interview. "Peppermint is amazing, and it's a great way to ring in the holiday season."

What other Frosty flavors would you like to see from Wendy's? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!