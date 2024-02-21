Pepperidge Farm Welcomes Spring With Tea Inspired London Fog Milano Cookies

With February more than half over, spring is on the horizon and with the coming of warmer weather also comes new treats and snacks. Now, Pepperidge Farm is helping to usher in a season of lighter days and warmer weather with a new, limited-edition Milano cookie inspired by an iconic cafe drink, the London Fog. On Tuesday, the beloved brand announced the arrival of the new Milano London Fog cookie, inviting snack fans to "have a little taste" of spring in cookie form.

The new cookie features the delicate flavors of earl gray tea with creamy milk chocolate and just a hint of vanilla nestled between the beloved Milano cookie biscuits. The limited-edition cookie also comes in distinctive, spring-forward packaging featuring a lavender color and — of course — a cup of tea.

"At Pepperidge Farm, we believe that great taste is found in the details," Danielle Brown, Vice President of Cookies and Cracker Marketing, Campbell's Snacks said in a statement. "By bringing together rich milk chocolate and distinctive notes of earl grey tea, there's a new way to savor tea-time in the form of our iconic Milano cookie."

In addition to the new cookie, Pepperidge Farm also unveiled their new ad campaign on Tuesday as well, featuring Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham. For Waddingham, the cookies are a treat meant "to be savored, not inhaled".

"My pals at Pepperidge Farm and I are inviting everyone to hold their baked goods to a higher standard and to have a little taste," Waddingham said. "They make the most pillowy soft bread that is just crying out to be made into a delicious grilled cheese, and don't get me started on their cookies — crafted to be savored, not inhaled."

If you're interested in the new Milano London Fog cookies, here's what you need to know. The cookies are a limited-edition offering so you'll want to get them when you find them on store shelves. They are set to roll out to major retailers starting in March.

What do you think? Will you be giving the Milano London Fog cookies a try? What is your go-to tea drink? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!